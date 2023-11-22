News and pictures in brief from around the city

Glow in the park

Imaginechina

Best impression

Ti Gong

News in Brief

AI PARK project

Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone held a groundbreaking ceremony for its AI PARK project, an artificial intelligence innovation standard factory, on October 18. As an important platform to strengthen, supplement and extend the industrial chain, the future platform marks a substantial stage in the development of the west part of the development zone. The AI industry, as one of the seven strategic emerging industries in Minhang, has grown from more than 140 companies in 2019 to over 400 companies now, with an industrial scale exceeding 28 billion yuan (US$3.84 billion) after years of deep cultivation and development.







Urban furniture show

The Shanghai International Urban and Architecture Expo and the Shanghai International Urban Furniture Exhibition were held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on October 30. As the only participating subdistrict, Gumei Road Subdistrict gathered industry associations and benchmark enterprises to present a splendid urban furniture industry forum. During the forum, the Gumei Urban Furniture Creative Design Industrial Park was officially unveiled, the first of its kind in Shanghai.







Cake festival

The largest, most diverse and extensive offline cake event in Minhang District took place at the Tianyuan Park in Zhuanqiao Town on October 23. More than 20 traditional and renowned internet celebrity cake brands gathered at the venue to celebrate the event, including 16 brands from the Yangtze River Delta region specializing in intangible cultural heritage cake items. The variety of cakes included the local Zhuanqiao steamed bucket cakes, Qibao rural cakes, Luxiang white dragon cakes, Gaoqiao muffins, Chongming cakes and Liantang cakes, among others.







Lakeside music gala

The Shanghai Chinese Orchestra delivered its original music concert "National Music Eulogizing China" at the Minhang Cultural Park on October 20, marking the official opening of the three-day 2023 Shanghai Lakeside International Music Festival. The event, part of the 22nd Shanghai International Arts Festival, is the first time the city-level art gala has cooperated with Minhang to launch a top-level outdoor grassland art festival in the district.







Groundbreaking

Shanghai Jiao Tong University Minhang Campus held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its Jiahe Building on October 18. The building will provide strong talent and intellectual support for the district's Grand NeoBay development vision.







Stem cell donation

Xiao Xin (a pseudonym), a post-1995 generation from Minhang, completed his hematopoietic stem cell donation at the Shanghai Red Cross Hospital on October 17. He was the 600th donor in Shanghai, and the second donor in Minhang this year. He joined the China Marrow Donor Program when he was a college student in another city 10 years ago. He was excited that he was able to be matched now.

Ti Gong

Minhang Today

An exhibition showcasing Master Li Peiqing's works of national intangible cultural heritage jingtailan (cloisonné) is being held at DD Art Space of Reeb 1987 till November 27. Her work "Fish Rhyme" won the Gold Prize for Innovation at the 111th EU Strasbourg International Exhibition of Inventions.







From now until December 3, Powerlong Museum is presenting an exhibition of artist Dai Dunbang, who uses various visual mediums such as painting and films to create one "strange" world after another that reflects and parallels the "real" world, based on the classic Chinese literary masterpiece "Journey to the West."







"To The Planet," a solo play inspired from "The Little Prince," will be performed at the Suoshi Theater from November 23 to 26 as part of the 2023 Xinzhuang Fringeville Theater Festival. The play was written, directed and performed by Yao Jincheng, whose works have been shortlisted for many art events including the Wuzhen Theater Festival.

Western villas in Chengjiaqiao