Extraordinary harvest of hairy crabs in Songjiang

As the autumn wind blows, the formal crab season in Songjiang began on October 18 with the much-anticipated capture of hairy crabs.
As autumn winds sweep through the region, the allure of crabs becomes irresistible. The formal crab season in Songjiang began on October 18 with the much-anticipated capture of hairy crabs.

At the Shanghai Yuyue Aquaculture Cooperative in Xuyao Village, Yexie Town, workers were busy fishing the crabs from the nets. These crabs, with their green shells, white bellies, and plump, vigorous bodies, are alive and kicking. The scene in the ponds suggested an extraordinarily productive season.

"This one is big!" The workers methodically weighed each crab. Gu Yi, the head of the cooperative, said that this year, the crabs were bigger than in previous years. "The favorable weather, excellent breeding stock, high-quality water, and advanced breeding techniques have all played crucial roles in this bountiful harvest," she said.

Songjiang's distinctive product is large-sized, high-quality Pujiang crabs with outstanding breeding stock and standardized breeding processes.

"Jianghai 21" is one of the five recognized excellent crab species in China and is the only one that achieves a "closed-loop selection" for breeding. With support from the Songjiang Aquatic Technology Promotion Station, the Shanghai Yuyue Aquaculture Cooperative was among the first to establish technical standards with selective aquatic plants, three-dimensional oxygen enhancement, and optimized bait.

Songjiang has the city's largest "Jianghai 21" parent base and six aquatic cooperatives working together to achieve 100 percent coverage of crab farming. Today, the district's extensive 133-hectare aquaculture base focuses on river crabs while also nurturing high-quality development through the addition of freshwater lobsters, giant river prawns, and shrimp.

"The 'Songjiang Model' for Huangpu River crabs is not just a replicable technical model; it's also a model for shared prosperity," said Wang Chenghui, the chief expert of the Shanghai Chinese Mitten Crab Industry Technology System and a professor at Shanghai Ocean University.

Districts such as Qingpu, Baoshan, and Pudong have all adopted the "Songjiang Model." The high-quality, high-standard branded crabs in the suburbs of Shanghai are flourishing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu River
Songjiang
Huangpu
Pudong
