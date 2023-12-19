Explore this winter season for orange harvest and visit vintage garden with your pets

Kindergartens in Minhang are encouraging oral hygiene among children and pets are allowed to visit Hanxiang Water Garden in the district, click to learn more events this month.

Learning oral hygiene early

News in Brief

Inclusive fitness run

A “Shanghai-Hong Kong Fitness Run for Children with Special Needs” was held in Huangpu River Xinhui section riverfront in late November. The event aimed to promote cooperation and exchange between special education schools in the two cities. Seven students from the Hong Kong TWGHs Kwan Fong Kai Chi School and four students from Minhang District Qizhi School were paired with 11 students from the Minhang District Youth Amateur Sports School for the health run. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai-Hong Kong cooperation mechanism, and the event aims to strengthen exchanges between Shanghai and Hong Kong youth in the field of sports. The students completed 3 kilometers in half an hour. The Qizhi School was established in 1993 and provides compulsory education for students with medium to severe intellectual disabilities.







Pet-friendly garden

Hanxiang Water Garden in Maqiao Town is providing a pet-friendly environment for visitors to enhance the harmonious coexistence of humans and pets. It is a unique garden landscape in Shanghai composed of ancient buildings, bridges, peculiar stones and ancient trees. It offers exquisite camping, water sports, Hanfu photography, intangible cultural heritage cuisine and other experiential activities. However, it should be noted that aggressive and large dogs are not allowed to enter the scenic area, and pets must be on a leash at all times.







Freelancers share skills

Zizai Academy, a Minhang Freelancer Practice and Innovation Base, has been launched at the Reeb 1987 industrial innovation park to serve as a learning and exchange platform for cultural and art freelancers in the district. The “Five Colors Classroom” of the academy was also launched, where freelancers from various fields, such as culture, health, fashion and art will provide high-quality courses for people in Minhang. The first batch of “Five Colors Classroom” courses included fast-paced cross-talk, gourd crafts, paintings on glass, aromatherapy and enamel art.







Scientific collaboration

The National Key Laboratory for Ribonucleic Acid Function and Application has been unveiled in the Grand NeoBay in Minhang District. The lab, relying on the construction of the Molecular and Cellular Science Excellence Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, will cooperate and achieve mutual benefits with the College of Life Science and Technology of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in joint scientific and technological research and academic exchanges.







Oranges turn red

A variety of orange called Red Beauty, known as the “Hermes” of the citrus world, is ready for harvest season in Minhang. In Qiaojia Orchard at 39 Xianxin Road, Pujiang Town, numerous Red Beauty oranges are hanging from the branches, round and plump in appearance, waiting to be picked by visitors. The harvest period is from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, with a picking price of 25 yuan (US$3.48) per kilogram.

Minhang Today

Light bulbs with colored effects are banned from being used in wet market stalls that sell fresh products starting this month. Controversy surrounding bulbs with colored effects has long existed. The bulbs were mainly used to make food look more appetizing, such as red lights to make fresh meat look more tender, green lights to make vegetables and fruits more vibrant, and blue lights to increase seafood sales.







Gumei Jazz Culture Square is undergoing a facelift to optimize facilities and create a stronger jazz music atmosphere. The new facilities will include a music fountain, a small stage and jazz-style seats, among other improvements. The renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.







The Chinese tallow trees in Minhang Riverside Park have turned red, presenting a colorful autumnal and early winter atmosphere. The leaves are diamond-shaped with a small tail. In Hongyuan Park, in the old industrial base of Minhang, the maple leaves have all turned a bright red. The park has planted a large number of red maples, green maples and triangle maples.

Minhang Culture