Freight train boosts logistics hub's global connectivity

he "China-Laos Freight Train - G60" commenced its maiden journey from the Songjiang International Multimodal Transport Logistics Hub at 3:25pm on November 8.

The train was loaded with 39 containers containing a variety of commodities, including home appliances and industrial machinery, and was scheduled to travel along the China-Laos Railway to destinations in Laos and Myanmar.

The moniker "G60" refers to the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor, which is located in Songjiang but benefits the Yangtze River Delta.

It was the first international freight train to leave the Songjiang logistics hub. As the hub becomes operational, it will serve as the starting point for more freight trains using the Shanghai-Kunming Railway and Expressway.

The initiative seeks to develop an international route to Southeast Asia, allowing for the direct transit of high-tech and high-value-added products from Shanghai, such as chips and new energy vehicles, deep into the heart of Southeast Asia.

The freight train marks an important milestone in the development of the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor.

The Songjiang logistics hub, located at the crossroads of the national plans for "Integrated Development of the Yangtze River Delta" and "Building Shanghai into a Global Science and Innovation Center," is critical to the delta's development.

Furthermore, as a critical link for the "Belt and Road" plan, it will make significant contributions to the dual circulation strategy, encouraging both domestic and foreign economic development. As the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor gains traction, the Songjiang hub stands tall as a crucial support point for the national strategic platform in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The international freight operations not only promote economic relations but also demonstrate the region's dedication to innovation, collaboration and sustainable development.

This signals the beginning of a new chapter, reaffirming the Songjiang hub's role as a key in the developing landscape of international trade and connectivity.