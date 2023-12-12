Feature / District

Songjiang tech center reaches new heights

  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
In the Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, the Xinchuang Innovation Center project has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its structural topping-out.
In the burgeoning technological landscape of Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City, the Xinchuang Innovation Center project has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its structural topping-out. As this crucial phase wraps up, the overall construction of the project is set to accelerate, with plans for the facility to be operational by the end of next year.

Facing the G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway to the east, the construction site of the Innovation Center already showcases the distinctive silhouettes of three high-rise buildings. The project covers an area of approximately 22,000 square meters, with a total floor area of about 76,000 square meters, and construction commenced in November 2021.

The three high-rises range in height from 70 to 80 meters and, notably, each boasts a floor height of 5.2 meters - significantly higher than other structures, and also feature top floors ranging from 1 to 3 levels, with heights of nearly 7 meters, catering to the needs of corporate headquarters.

"It is worth mentioning that from the inception of its planning and design, the Center has been benchmarked against international standards for high-level technological innovation hubs, aiming to establish itself as a high-end, multifunctional and high-quality industrial aggregation zone," said Zhang Yuan, the project manager.

Being just a 15-minute drive from the Hongqiao transportation hub and about 30 minutes from the Xujiahui commercial district, the project will be further complemented by the establishment of a station during the ongoing construction of the Metro Line 12 extension.

Despite the project still being under construction, the convenient transportation options, coupled with the park's advantageous industrial policies and support services in talent, financing and incubation, have already attracted major players in the home-decorating industry.

"We plan to bring in leading enterprises in industrial internet, fashion consumption, satellite internet and other segmented fields," said Sun Mei, director of Investment Promotion at Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City's Industry and Investment Promotion Department.

The Xinchuang Innovation Center has completed structural topping-out.

