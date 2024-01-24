Major projects agreed to the tune of US$5.6 billion

The signing ceremony of the 2024 Yangpu District Major Projects for 'New Practice and Innovative Development of People’s Cities' was held on January 3.

With total investment exceeding 40 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion), the signing ceremony of the 2024 Yangpu District Major Projects for “New Practice and Innovative Development of People’s Cities” was held on January 3.

Yangpu District will arrange 100 major projects this year, including 90 formal projects and 10 preparatory projects. Among the 90 formal projects, there are 26 new projects with a total construction area of approximately 1.19 million square meters and a total investment of approximately 32.4 billion yuan.

The 12 major projects under construction at this time involve infrastructure, industrial projects, and social undertakings, with a total construction area of approximately 322,000 square meters and a total investment of approximately 10.18 billion yuan.

Yangpu District is fully committed to the concept of creating a people’s city, continuously accelerating the development of major industrial projects, generating new momentum for Yangpu’s economic growth.

Moreover, it promotes the organic renewal of the urban landscape and the construction of high-quality municipal infrastructure, integrating and upgrading urban functions and improving urban quality and safety resilience.

The district strives to ensure that the city’s development achievements shall benefit more people effectively. One such is to focus on high-quality development and ensure the improvement and efficiency of infrastructure projects.

Efforts will be exerted to expand domestic demand, boost confidence, continue the implementation of the requirements for moderately advancing infrastructure construction, increase the promotion of major municipal infrastructure construction, improve the smoothness of transportation arteries in Yangpu District, enhance the circulation of its internal road networks, and establish a vertical, comprehensive transportation system linked internally and externally.

Such initiatives will lay a firm foundation for the high-quality economic and social development of the district.

Another is to focus on stimulating market vitality and leveraging the leading and driving role of functional projects. It plans to accelerate the construction of the four major functional areas, namely Yangpu Binjiang, the Greater Knowledge and Innovation Community, Changyanghub, and Central Tongji.

For years, the district has been actively promoting the implementation and production of flagship, leading and innovative enterprise projects such as Tiktok, Meituan, Bilibili, China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, through supporting the construction of an online new economy called “headquarters showpark.”

The third priority is to focus on creating a high-quality living standard, speed up the implementation of urban renewal projects, bridge gaps in local livelihoods, and continually enhance the quality of services provided.

The acceleration of the construction of social projects such as elderly care, education, health, housing, and urban renewal is aimed at ensuring and improving people’s livelihoods with care and dedication, while promoting coordinated economic and social development through the provision of warm, high-quality fundamental public services.

Supporting road network project

In the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang, the roads will all be branch ways, with two lanes in both directions. The estimated total investment of the project is nearly 310 million yuan.

The construction of roads in this project is of significant importance in terms of connecting and integrating the Yangpu Binjiang area to form a complete waterfront road network and alleviating traffic pressure.

Neighborhood protection, renovation and commercial project

This project extends from Yangshupu Port in the west to Yangshupu Road in the south, and is the second batch of locally protected neighborhoods in Shanghai.



By protecting, repairing and renovating 15 historic office buildings, it aims to provide more innovative office spaces for small and micro enterprises, as well as to extend the functions of the businesses located in the core area of Yangpu riverside.

It will also restore the continuous historical appearance of the city interface by renovating the two-story town houses along the street, enriching commercial facilities.

The total investment of the project is nearly 400 million yuan, with a total construction area of approximate 12,000 square meters.

Upon completion of the project, the focus will shift towards attracting small headquarters and high-quality enterprises specializing in fields such as online entertainment, smart consumption, smart transportation, industrial interconnection, online research and development design, and other industries associated with the online new economy.

Anpu Road (Ningguo Road S. to Guangde Road) project

This project is located in the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang, starting from Ningguo Road S. in the west and ending at Guangde Road in the east.



The road is a branch way, with two lanes in both directions. The estimated total investment of the project is more than 210 million yuan.

The project integrates and forms a complete waterfront road network by connecting the roads along the Yangpu Binjiang, thus alleviating the traffic pressure along the riverside.

Funing Road (Qiqihar Road to Lanzhou Road Bridge) project

This project is located in Pingliang Road Community, starting from Qiqihar Road in the west and ending at the Old Lanzhou Road in the east.



After completion, Funing Road will be classified as a branch way with two lanes in both directions. The project’s total investment is more than 150 million yuan. The purpose of the project is to meet the growing transportation needs of the region, and to better serve the overall planning and construction of the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang.

It also aims to cooperate with the development of the Binjiang riverside plot, strengthen the accessibility and connection between both sides of Yangshupu Port, and facilitate future transportation along the road.

Tengyue Road (Haizhou Road to Yangshupu Road) project

Located in Dinghai Road Community, the project starts from Haizhou Road in the north and ends at Yangshupu Road in the south.



The total investment is estimated to be over 22 million yuan. Connecting the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang and the golden area of Binjiang CBD, the International Fashion Center and the Power Plant, it forms a triangular shape with the North Bund CBD and Lujiazui CBD.

This project will focus on high-end commercial, cultural, leisure, and ecological residential functions, amid increasing requirements for transportation in the area. Therefore, the construction of this project and its surrounding road network is essential for the development and construction of the area.

Haizhou substation project

The project is located in the core area of the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang. The total area of the civil engineering part of the Haizhou Substation is 2,683 square meters, with an above ground construction area of 1,626 square meters and an underground construction area of 1,057 square meters.



The building has two floors above ground and one floor below. The total investment is about 25.42 million yuan.

After completion, the project will become a demonstration zone that not only reflects the unique features of the Yangpu riverside but also embodies an international sense of the times, while meeting the electricity demand in the surrounding areas.

Dinghai Road Community new junior high school project

The project is located in Dinghai Road Community, extending from Guiyang Road to the east, Liangzhou Road to the south, Longchang Road to the west, and Haizhou Road to the north.



A new teaching building with five floors above ground and two floors underground will be built. The project covers an area of 10,000 square meters, with a total construction area of 25,000 square meters and a total investment of 300 million yuan.

It is planned to build a junior high school with 24 classes, which can accommodate 1,080 students. This project combines the development of education resources in the Yangpu Binjiang area with the continuous increase in the population size of various school age groups in Dinghai area.

After the completion of the project, it can improve the educational quality of the southern section of Yangpu Binjiang, and optimize the layout of regional educational facilities.

Jiangpu Road Community kindergarten project

The project is located in Jiangpu Road Community, with a plan to build a 12-class preschool teaching building with four floors above ground (partially three floors) and one floor underground.



The project covers an area of 4,534 square meters, with a total construction area of 9,938 square meters.

A modern kindergarten will be built with a teaching philosophy that meets the overall requirements of Shanghai’s education development plan. The project aims to increase the proportion of high-quality kindergartens in the area.

New Jiangwan City school cluster project

The project is located in New Jiangwan City Community. It is planned to build a 54-class nine-year school and a 24-class high school, including a five-story above ground (two-story underground) teaching comprehensive building and a six-story above ground student dormitory building.



The project covers an area of approximately 66,900 square meters, with a total construction area of 95,000 square meters and a total investment of 1.4 billion yuan.

After the completion of the project, it can rely on the advantages of local university resources for coordinated development, create an education high ground, implement the overall upgrading of regional education resources, and improve and optimize the layout of education resources in the northern New Jiangwan City area.

Community comprehensive elderly care service center

The project has a construction area of more than 32,000 square meters and a total investment of about 1.2 billion yuan.



After the completion of the project, a community comprehensive elderly care service center will be built with no less than 766 beds.

The construction of this facility will be conducive to maintaining and improving the elderly care services system, promoting the coordinated development of the elderly care industry, and further improving the layout of elderly care facilities in Yangpu District.