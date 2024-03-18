Feature / District

Primary school in Qibao sets up own campus media center

A primary school in Qibao Town, Minhang District, has taken the initiative to set up its own campus media center, where young students become reporters.
Ti Gong

A news briefing at Mingqiang Primary School highlights its pioneering launch of the first campus multimedia center in Minhang District.

A primary school in Qibao Town of Minhang District has taken the initiative to set up its own campus multimedia center. The media center, which opened on February 19, is the first of its kind in the district and also a pioneer in Shanghai and nationwide.

In Mingqiang Primary School young students are becoming campus reporters.

The students compiled and edited intriguing Chinese-English bilingual visual stories after their overseas and domestic tour experiences over the recent Spring Festival holidays.

Using their own experiences, whether exploring technologies in Singapore, handcrafts in the northeast Heilongjiang Province, the history of Beijing, or the local Qibao liquor and shadow puppetry, the students produced sound, visual and textual narrations.

"My first on-site interview made me nervous and made my palms sweat," said Hu Jinyu, a fourth grader.

Hu has developed from a complete novice on news gathering to a qualified campus reporter, discovering and reporting aspects of her campus life.

"I learned to cultivate valuable news perspectives, design question lists and to not panic on site," she added.

Before they accomplished their work, the students often confronted time pressure, stress and difficulty in collecting information, yet they strove to overcome all of that.

"I would ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of the information I presented through well-prepared interviews and online and offline research. When I was done with my work, I would judge my story once again to seek improvement," said Ni Letian, another fourth-grade reporter.

From the perspective of Yao Feng, principle of Mingqiang Primary School, the founding of the campus media center and a new set of media and news courses has presented reality to young students, and through daring to collect all kinds of information, they cultivate positive mindsets, personalities and good judgement.

"Some introverted or shy kids, after acquiring a new mindset as a campus reporter, turned more confident and responsible while sharpening their edges of observation," Yao said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
