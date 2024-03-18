Library opens 2024 chapter of popular program

"Reading and Touring Minhang," launched on January 14 last year, kicks off this year's series of events with a lecture on Chinese character "龙" ("dragon") and a Lantern Show visit.

Ti Gong

Minhang's district library resumed its popular reading and citywalk program for the public in late February with a lecture on decoding the Chinese character "龙" ("dragon") and a visit to the lantern show around the district's Chunshen Lake.



The program, "Reading and Touring Minhang," was launched in January last year, with 30 public community libraries and venues of cultural and tourism landmarks presenting new reading experiences and tour routes.

There were 16 events last year, with 45,000 people taking part.

This year's first event, a lecture explaining Chinese character "龙" by linguist Li Shanchuan attracted 200 readers.

Li explained how "龙" turned into a nationwide cultural icon for the Chinese from the perspective of formation and evolution of the Chinese characters.

"Some rare and difficult Chinese characters that have components of '龙' were easy to memorize after the lecture," said He Yining, a primary school student.

The other event on the day was a visit to the celebrated Xinzhuang Lantern Show around Chunshen Lake by about 20 families.

This year the district's library will further cultivate its reading and citywalk brand through focusing on cultural heritage and science popularization, according to the library.