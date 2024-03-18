Feature / District

Library opens 2024 chapter of popular program

Qin Congcong Yang Yang
  15:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
"Reading and Touring Minhang," launched on January 14 last year, kicks off this year's series of events with a lecture on Chinese character "龙" ("dragon") and a Lantern Show visit.
Qin Congcong Yang Yang
  15:10 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
Library opens 2024 chapter of popular program
Ti Gong

Children have fun at the lecture themed on "龙" ("dragon").

Minhang's district library resumed its popular reading and citywalk program for the public in late February with a lecture on decoding the Chinese character "龙" ("dragon") and a visit to the lantern show around the district's Chunshen Lake.

The program, "Reading and Touring Minhang," was launched in January last year, with 30 public community libraries and venues of cultural and tourism landmarks presenting new reading experiences and tour routes.

There were 16 events last year, with 45,000 people taking part.

This year's first event, a lecture explaining Chinese character "龙" by linguist Li Shanchuan attracted 200 readers.

Li explained how "龙" turned into a nationwide cultural icon for the Chinese from the perspective of formation and evolution of the Chinese characters.

"Some rare and difficult Chinese characters that have components of '龙' were easy to memorize after the lecture," said He Yining, a primary school student.

The other event on the day was a visit to the celebrated Xinzhuang Lantern Show around Chunshen Lake by about 20 families.

This year the district's library will further cultivate its reading and citywalk brand through focusing on cultural heritage and science popularization, according to the library.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     