Spring showers stir new life in Minhang District

Like gentle dew, spring rain washes away the cold, nourishes the plants, and awakens all living beings. In this season of burgeoning life, it brings good news to the earth. We have received several photos sent in by netizens, inviting us to share the spring charm of Maqiao Town in Minhang District in the rain and explore the beauty of nature in early spring.