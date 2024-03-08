Entrepreneur flies the flag for a future agriculture

Many of the nation's fields are alive with the hum of technology these days and He Yangyang is at the forefront of transforming China's farms to make them 'smarter.'

With the roar of engines at dawn, the ballet of drones begins: takeoff, a graceful arc across the sky, then a meticulous dance of spray over the lush, green canvas below. Today, the farming fields are alive with the hum of technology, as "flying planes" for precision agriculture and the daily grind on "smart farms" redefine the pastoral idyll. Transitioning from manual labor to technological innovation, from followers to leaders, a multitude of youths have chosen to dedicate their vigor to the fields of hope.

Among them is He Yangyang, a post-90s entrepreneur who returned to his roots in Xinbang Town, Songjiang, and is now the chairman of the Shanghai Tushibao Agricultural Cooperative. Through the adoption of new technologies, platforms and concepts, he breathes "new vitality" into traditional agriculture, painting a picture of modernized, digital farming practices.

"The smart farm brings a new future for rural industries, and agricultural digitalization represents a brand-new business model," he said. "I hope I can attract both young people and tech talents to modern agriculture, thereby addressing the shortage of rural labor."

On He's rice fields, the air vibrates with the buzzing of rotors as an agricultural drone ascends into the sky. Like a well-rehearsed conductor leading an orchestra, the drone glides over the fields on a pre-programmed route, its payload of fertilizer cascading down in an even, life-giving shower that significantly cuts down on labor costs.

In the fields, a transformation unfolds as farmers, once tied to manual labor, are now students of the new school of agriculture, where technology and skill merge to propel them into the future of farming.

"I chose to return home and start a venture after my graduation in 2018. Faced with the reality of labor shortages in the countryside, the idea of forming a team to operate agricultural drones popped up," he said.

What began as a fledgling step into digital agriculture has now matured into the cultivation of smart farms.

The spirit of youth shines through in his boldness to dream and dare. From training sessions to field tests, and finally to real-world application, drones have achieved remarkable success in the fields. "Initially, there was skepticism among the farmers," he said. "But as the first adopters began to see tangible benefits, more and more local farmers started to recognize the advantages technology brings to agriculture, leading to an increase in the use of drones."

It has made planting and harvesting seasons increasingly effortless. Over 160 local farmers have been trained as drone pilots, earning their licenses from China's Civil Aviation Administration.

In 2022, under the guidance of the Shanghai Municipal Market Supervision Administration, He's cooperative completed a pilot project for "Drone Services in Modern Agriculture (Rice Cultivation)," establishing technical standards for drone operations in agriculture, including parameters for pesticide and fertilizer application, setting a benchmark for the use of drones in agricultural practices across the Shanghai.

Drones "broadcast" nutrients across fields, while data on rice cultivation ascends into the cloud, marking a leap into the era of automation powered by the Internet of Things and high-precision mapping technologies.

"As I delved deeper into agriculture, I realized the necessity of infusing technology across the entire value chain – from tilling and planting to managing and harvesting. This kickstarted my venture into the digitization of farming," he said.

Unmanned agricultural machinery, devoid of cabins and steering wheels, heralds a new dawn. The secret lies in the deployment of a 5G agricultural network, combined with Beidou's high-precision positioning, artificial intelligence, and big data, shifting from traditional manual and remote control methods to a sophisticated "numerical control" system.

In a bid to unify the farmers and move forward together, He has ventured beyond the fields into marketing, branding and product development.

"We're building the Tushibao IP brand effect, promoting the image of our high-quality rice," he said.

In 2021, He established a "Songjiang Rice" production and sales consortium to alleviate the dilemma farmers faced of selling paddy rice without a market channel. He's also developed Tushibao liquor, Tushibao ecological rice bran powder, and other products. "All of them have hit the market, enhancing the added value of our rice and thus diversifying and amplifying income sources for the cooperative's farmers," he said.

His cooperative's cultivated area has expanded from 13 to 95 hectares, adhering to a combination of pure ecological and green cultivation practices, and using bio-based fertilizers and pesticides instead of chemicals. The "Songjiang Rice" produced by Tushibao made its debut at the second China International Import Expo.

As the sun sets over the sprawling fields, the story of He and his team of visionary farmers unfolds on a note of hope and innovation.

As unmanned machinery methodically tills and fertilizes the land, it not only cultivates crops but also seeds a new pastoral vision. He is optimistic about the future of smart farms and calls on the younger generation to contribute their energy and technological prowess to this revolution.

"Engaging in modern, technologized agricultural production – whether through data collection, machinery modification, or the development of digital platforms – requires the vitality and innovation of young people, inviting them to sow their futures into the fertile ground of agriculture," he said.