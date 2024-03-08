Feature / District

Renovation work on ancient Fulian Bridge complete

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-12
The Fulian Bridge in Sijing Ancient Town has been restored and passed inspection after months of work.
The restoration of the Fulian Bridge in Sijing Ancient Town has been completed and successfully passed inspection after months of repair work.

Built during the Wanli era of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), the bridge spans the north and south ends of the Sijing Pond and is the sole surviving stone bridge from the old days.

Reconstructed in 1986, the bridge transitioned from the Chinese character of "8"-shaped deck to the current "1"-shaped form.

Its saddle-shaped curve distinguishes it from other historic bridges in Songjiang.

In the 30 years since its reconstruction, the bridge has shown signs of weathering and damage. One of its arches developed cracks due to collisions with passing boats and some of the stepping stones were broken, posing a safety risk. Consequently, restoration work commenced in October.

With the premise of "restoring the old as it was," the project involved replacing damaged stepping stones and the heart stones of the bridge.

The broken arch stones and key supporting stones within the bridge were also reinforced and repaired.

Additional improvements were undertaken under the supervision of cultural relics experts, including the insertion of capstones, ornate "dragon head" stones and engraved stones, as well as an expansion on both sides of the bridgehead.

Simultaneously, components like the architectural stones, lookout pillars, railings and the base of pillars were cleaned and restored.

The reconstructed Fulian Bridge looks stunning in the winter sun. The soft murmur of the river waters complements the ancient bridge's serene appearance, expressing a balance of historical preservation and modern progress.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
