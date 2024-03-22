Ambitious urban renewal program outlined

Four major schemes exemplify the district government's ongoing commitment to improving the cultural and commercial landscape of the area to benefit residents and visitors alike.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

The Jing'an district government, which has made urban renewal a priority, plans to renovate 10 old residential plots to benefit nearly 1,900 families. In addition, a number of commercial, cultural and industrial projects will be launched or completed in the near future. Here are four of the major projects.

Plaza 66 Phase III

Since its opening in 2001, Plaza 66 has been a commercial landmark on Nanjing Road W.

In 2007, it became the first commercial complex in Shanghai to report over 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) in business income tax in a month, and in 2021 became the first to report over 10 billion yuan in business income tax in a year.

Hailed as one of the most well-established downtown luxury shopping malls, it is home to over 100 renowned brands, most of which are flagship stores. They include Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bottega Veneta.

To meet increasing demand, expansion is on the agenda.

At the northwest corner of the mall, construction of the third phase will begin in 2025.

It is set to cover nearly 3,080 square meters of commercial area. Retailers and eateries will dominate the three floors above the ground, and the basement floor will connect to the current mall.

A 3,850-square-meter public space will be built along Nanyang Road to offer the public a 24-hour leisure place which combines art, sports and natural landscape.

City terminal

The Shanghai Airport City Terminal in the bustling Jing'ansi area opened to the public in 2002 and was the first city terminal in the Chinese mainland to be put into use.

Jing'an District and Shanghai Airport Authority signed strategic cooperation in 2020 to renovate the city terminal after nearly 20 years of service.

The project is set to complete this year. To date, pile foundation work, steel roof demolition work and other structural work have been completed. Other key engineering works are still under way.

When completed, it will be a multi-function complex including office space and retail stores. There will also be a new entrance inside the complex leading to Metro Line 2.

Guochao art center

In the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing roads) historical zone, the former site of the Jing'an District Museum of Cultural Relics and Historical Materials is being converted into the Jufu Guochao Art Center. It is set to complete next year.

Guochao, or Chinese chic, is a fashion trend among Chinese youngsters who favor domestic brands and products incorporated with traditional culture elements and styles. The concept fits the local "Ju Fu Chang" area – an abbreviation of Julu, Fumin and Changle roads – which is dubbed as a fertile land for domestic fashion design.

The center will be located west of Fumin Road, north of Julu Road, south of the Yan'an Elevated Road and east of the Guanghuali residential complex.

It will cover 1,484 square meters with two floors above ground and two underground.

A Chinese traditional U-shaped courtyard will be retained and repaired.

There will also be a sunken courtyard along Fumin Road as an extension of the new center and an open cultural space.

The center will also focus on promoting drama, and become a major stop for Modern Drama Valley – Jing'an's annual drama extravagance – where a variety of theatrical activities will be held.

Ruichuang Valley

Construction of Ruichuang Valley began in Shibei High Technology Park in January.

With a total investment of nearly 438 million yuan, it will cover an area of 8,177.5 square meters. There will be building especially used for research and development around the district's key industries such as data intelligence and life health.