Exhibition shows rubbings from Han Dynasty stone reliefs

The Songjiang Museum, in collaboration with the Tengzhou Museum of Han Dynasty Stone Carvings, has launched an exhibition titled "Ink and Paper, the Han Spirit: An Exhibition of Exquisite Rubbings from Tengzhou Han Stone Reliefs."

Featuring 27 pieces (sets) of Han (202BC-220AD) stone carving rubbings unearthed in Tengzhou, Shandong Province, the exhibition brings to life the enchanting charm of the stone art. Open until June 10, this showcase offers visitors a unique glimpse into the social life of the Han Dynasty, depicted vividly on each piece.

Stone rubbing art is a traditional Chinese technique used to capture the intricate designs and inscriptions from stone reliefs, steles and other carved surfaces. The method dates back over a thousand years and serves as a vital means of preserving and studying historical artifacts, especially when the original materials are fragile or inaccessible.

The exhibit, located on the first floor of the museum, presents these rubbings in various formats - either mounted on walls or encased within display cabinets. The artworks encapsulate historical narratives, mythical fantasies, primitive totems and Confucian doctrines, portraying a miniature panorama of Han society and providing a pictorial history of the era.

Han stone carvings originated from underground tomb chambers, ancestral temples and above-ground stone archways. These artifacts, dating from the early Western Han period to the late Eastern Han, feature carvings that not only served decorative and practical purposes but also reflect the mortuary views and spiritual beliefs of the people at the time.

This exhibition marks the first collaboration between the Songjiang Museum and the Tengzhou Museum of Han Stone Carvings.

In a follow-up exchange, the Songjiang Museum's collection of fans from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to the Republic of China era (1912-1949), titled "Gathering Fragrant Breezes," will also be displayed at the Tengzhou Museum. This collection not only showcases the profound cultural significance and historical continuity of traditional Chinese fan paintings but also highlights the local history and cultural characteristics of Songjiang.

Date: through June 10

Venue: Songjiang Museum

Address: 233 Zhongshan Rd E.,

中山东路233号