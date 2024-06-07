Splash into fun at Shanghai Maya Beach Water Park

With over 40 large water attractions and 200,000 sqm of play area, the park is the ultimate destination for thrill-seekers and families looking to beat the heat this summer.

Get ready to dive into a world of watery wonders. The Shanghai Maya Beach Water Park splashed open its gates on June 1, bringing a wave of excitement with it.

With over 40 large water attractions and a massive 200,000 square meters of play area, the park is the city's ultimate destination for thrill-seekers and families alike looking to beat the heat this summer.

Hold on tight as you twist and turn through the "Deep Sea Python" or get swept away by the "Super Tornado." For a journey through a different kind of wonderland, step into the "Mystic Journey & Cyber Space" or race down the "Giant Octopus Slide." If you're in the mood for a more leisurely float, the "Lazy River" and "Maya Water Village" are calling your name, along with five family-friendly play zones that promise fun for all ages.

The park isn't just about the rides, however, it's also about the vibes. Get your groove on at the "Water Music Party" where resident DJs are spinning beats and getting everyone moving to the rhythm of the waves.

Step into a world of ancient culture with the "Tribal Carnival Grand Parade," where you can immerse yourself in the spirit of the Maya. For those who like a bit of friendly competition, the "Joyful Hi-Wave Water Sports Meeting" and "Tribal Water Gun Battle" are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Planning your visit just got a lot easier - and more affordable - with the introduction of "Early Bird Tickets" priced at just 99 yuan (US$13.65), valid from June 1 to June 30.

The park is also offering a 599 yuan annual pass that activates 365 days of unlimited fun during the park's operational period. That's a year of sun, water and unforgettable memories for the price of a few summer outings.