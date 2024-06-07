﻿
Feature / District

Splash into fun at Shanghai Maya Beach Water Park

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
With over 40 large water attractions and 200,000 sqm of play area, the park is the ultimate destination for thrill-seekers and families looking to beat the heat this summer.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Splash into fun at Shanghai Maya Beach Water Park

The super slide resembling a gigantic horn is a popular attraction.

Get ready to dive into a world of watery wonders. The Shanghai Maya Beach Water Park splashed open its gates on June 1, bringing a wave of excitement with it.

With over 40 large water attractions and a massive 200,000 square meters of play area, the park is the city's ultimate destination for thrill-seekers and families alike looking to beat the heat this summer.

Hold on tight as you twist and turn through the "Deep Sea Python" or get swept away by the "Super Tornado." For a journey through a different kind of wonderland, step into the "Mystic Journey & Cyber Space" or race down the "Giant Octopus Slide." If you're in the mood for a more leisurely float, the "Lazy River" and "Maya Water Village" are calling your name, along with five family-friendly play zones that promise fun for all ages.

The park isn't just about the rides, however, it's also about the vibes. Get your groove on at the "Water Music Party" where resident DJs are spinning beats and getting everyone moving to the rhythm of the waves.

Step into a world of ancient culture with the "Tribal Carnival Grand Parade," where you can immerse yourself in the spirit of the Maya. For those who like a bit of friendly competition, the "Joyful Hi-Wave Water Sports Meeting" and "Tribal Water Gun Battle" are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Planning your visit just got a lot easier - and more affordable - with the introduction of "Early Bird Tickets" priced at just 99 yuan (US$13.65), valid from June 1 to June 30.

The park is also offering a 599 yuan annual pass that activates 365 days of unlimited fun during the park's operational period. That's a year of sun, water and unforgettable memories for the price of a few summer outings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     