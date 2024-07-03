Dragon boat races light up Suzhou Creek, celebrate sports and culture in Putuo

The annual dragon boat races on Suzhou Creek have once again showcased the vibrant sports culture of Shanghai's Putuo District.

The 20th Shanghai Suzhou Creek City Dragon Boat Invitational dipped paddles at the Mengingyuan section in Putuo ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 10.

The event drew 36 teams and over 700 athletes from across the country, embodying the spirit of speed and passion.

The event captivated a large number of spectators and solidified Putuo's reputation as a hub of sports excellence, the district government said.

Since its inception in 2001, the dragon boat race has become a hallmark of Putuo and a renowned dragon boat competition nationwide.

Suzhou Creek, stretching 21 kilometers through Putuo, forms a significant part of Shanghai's central urban waterfront, aligning with the half-marathon distance.

The dynamic waterfront, dubbed "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek," has become a popular attraction, providing ideal natural conditions for both sightseeing and various water sports, according to the district's sports bureau.

The district is committed to sports development by organizing events, and continuously improving the culture and reputation of the creekside areas, the bureau said.

This year's dragon boat race highlighted the distinctive charm of water sports in Putuo and showcased the rich resources of the Suzhou Creek waterfront.

The popularity of the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek sports brand is closely tied to the diversity and innovation of its events, the bureau said.

Putuo aims to introduce fresh and exciting sports projects that enhance content, spectacle, and participation, an official with the bureau said.

The second Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, for instance, brought together 7,000 runners from both home and abroad to experience the scenic 21-kilometer stretch of the creek in Putuo on March 24.

As one of the most popular races in the Shanghai Marathon series, it maintained high standards and attracted numerous elite athletes from home and abroad.

Another highly anticipated event, the Shanghai 10K Elite Race, is scheduled for October.

This year, the race route extends to the newly developed Phase II of the Suzhou Creek West Bank Park, offering participants new challenges and experiences, the district government said.

The race has already secured a place among the world's top six 10K elite races, demonstrating its influence and prestige.

Additionally, Putuo District will host the second "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" Shanghai Rowing City Elite Race this year, aiming to expand the influence of the waterfront further.

The event will showcase the unique charm of the "Left Bank of Suzhou Creek" and promote the ongoing development of water sports on the creek.

Putuo has also integrated sports events with culture, tourism, and commerce, creating a series of distinctive sports activities.

Innovative projects like the Sports Life Festival and Sports Market have attracted numerous residents and tourists.