Teacher donates 2 years of hair to cancer-hit girl

In the conservative Chinese educational institutions, where appearance often reflects traditional values, You Jianqiang's decision to grow his hair was met with pressure.

You Jianqiang has finally cut 32 centimeters of hair he grew over two years. Along with his cherished locks, the teacher at Songjiang No.2 High School penned a tender note to a young girl he'd never met: "Hello, beautiful girl. The hair I've been keeping for you, I return to you today. Above all, I wish you have your confidence back!" As his hair drifted to the ground, You felt a deep affirmation that his two-year journey of growth had been truly meaningful. His donation, made through the "Hair of Love" charity event, was destined for a young girl undergoing chemotherapy. Two years ago, You came across a video that struck a deep chord within him. In the video, a young girl, her scalp bare from chemotherapy treatments, whispered with a mix of shyness and discomfort, "Don't film me, I don't look good." It nearly brought You to tears. "I decided to grow my hair long at that moment," he recalled. "It was a sudden decision, but not an impulsive one." The birth of his daughter some time later only deepened You's resolve. "Having my daughter was another strong motivation to keep going. Confidence is incredibly important for girls," he said. You began researching where he could donate his hair in the city. He visited several donation sites, gathering information and preparing for the day he could contribute to making a difference in someone's life.





In the conservative Chinese educational institutions, where appearance often reflects traditional values, his decision to grow his hair long was met with considerable pressure. His father showed great concern about what people would think about a male teacher with long hair. Yet, with each inch his hair grew, You fortified himself with quiet affirmations. "I am doing this to help others," he told himself. "If it's the right thing to do, I shouldn't care about others' opinions." As days turned into months, his hair cascaded down his back, drawing curious glances and whispers wherever he went. "When I went out for a run, the number of second looks I got was pretty high. I think they were trying to figure out if I was male or female," he said. Fortunately, his school was a place of relative tolerance, which provided him some comfort. But maintaining long hair brought its own set of novelties for You, as he was unfamiliar with the rituals of long hair care. "I had never used conditioner before, and the idea of blow drying my hair after washing - it was all new to me," he said, reflecting on the interesting experiences that came with his decision.

In May, You made his way to the donation center, carrying with him 32 centimeters of his shorn hair and his handwritten note. He handed these over to the "Hair of Love." "Permanent donation sites often have high requirements for hair length, typically organizing biannual or annual events where the minimum length must be 30 centimeters," You said. Transitioning from his long hair that reached down his back to a crisp crew cut, he felt a refreshing lightness - both physically and mentally - as the burden of maintaining the length was lifted. When curious colleagues and friends asked why he had cut his hair, he simply replied, "It's hot, a shorter cut is cooler."