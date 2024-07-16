A grand celebration and lively summer carnival to remember

The 2024 Sheshan Hill Summer Carnival offers five themed itineraries and a wealth of activities through August.

Experience a summer extravaganza at Sheshan Resort in Songjiang! The 2024 Sheshan Hill Summer Carnival runs through the end of August, with five themed itineraries and a treasure trove of travel experiences. This event transforms the resort's picturesque areas and elegant hotels into an exciting playground, enabling both locals and tourists to bathe in nature's splendor, unleash their wild side, and indulge in the throbbing appeal of Sheshan's grand celebration.



Capture Sheshan's Stunning Sunset Keep your cameras ready for an Instagram-worthy adventure! The "Most Beautiful Sunset in Sheshan" event is being hosted by Sheshan Resort, Yangtze River Delta influencers, TikTok, Xiaohongshu, Bilibili, Ctrip, Mafengwo and local cultural tourist enterprises. This engaging trip invites young professionals and the general public to participate in a huge photo contest. Discover the hill's rich history and spectacular natural scenery while contributing to the ultimate blend of cultural and creative hotspots. Capture the magic and make Sheshan the next viral destination! Date: through August 31 Venue: Sheshan Hill Resort Address: 9380 Waiqingsong Highway 外青松公路9380号

Magical Firefly Nights at Pancoat Park Embrace the enchantment of summer nights at Pancoat Park! Enjoy a mix of exciting outdoor activities, from water games to thrilling rides. As the sun sets, the park transforms into a nighttime wonderland with outdoor movie screenings and magical firefly bonfire parties. Let the glow of fireflies brighten your night and create unforgettable memories under the starry skies of Sheshan! Date: through August 31 Venue: Pancoat Andress: 1158 Linyinxin Road 林荫新路1158号

Nights Safari at Chenshan Botanical Garden Chenshan Botanical Garden's summer camp promises an exciting summer! This year, the garden is welcoming 7–10-year-olds to an experience that is as educational as magical. Over seven sessions, the kids will discover the plant kingdom with vibrant flora, rustling leaves and the textures of nature, and their hearts will embrace the botanical world. The night camps will engage the kids with plenty of activities – a perfect summer for budding botanists! Date: July and August, seven sessions, each 2 days and 1 night Venue: Chenshan Botanical Garden Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

Starry Nights at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum Embark on a cosmic trip with the Shanghai Astronomy Museum's fascinating night tours! Experts will guide you through the century-old observatory's rich history, as you marvel at antique telescopes and discover the fascinating stories of modern astronomy. Listen to intriguing lectures by the museum's specialists on anything from our solar system to unfathomable black holes, and discover a world unlike any other. Kids of all ages may have hands-on fun by building a sundial, assembling a telescope, painting imaginative planets and racing to build a lunar rover. Look through a historic telescope from the 1900s to imagine the environment of early scientists, then compare it to a current telescope to understand how astronomy has developed. This is a night full of learning, adventure and wonder for the entire family! Date: July to August Venue: Shanghai Astronomy Museum Address: 9258 Waiqingsong Highway at the top of the West Sheshan Hill 外青松公路9258号西佘山山顶

Little Archaeologists at Fulin Shaonian Village Unleash your inner Indiana Jones with Fulin Shaonian Village's "Little Archaeologists" program! Starting from a mystery adventure place within Guangfulin Relics Park, children will go on a fascinating trek through intriguing wind walls, dark tunnels, ancient murals and oracle bone inscriptions inscribed in stone. What secrets are concealed here? Specialists will guide children as they explore Shanghai's roots and delve into the fascinating world of archaeology. In only one day, they'll be archaeologists, excavating history and piecing together the past. It's an amazing, hands-on experience that will instill curiosity and a love of history in every young explorer! Date: through August Venue: Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park address: 3260 Guangfulin Road 广富林路3260弄

Youth Drone Certification Summer Camp Take to the skies at the Youth Drone Certification Summer Camp! This immersive program offers an action-packed agenda that will keep young aviators buzzing with excitement. Start with spectacular drone flight shows, and then step into the cockpit with a Boeing 737 flight simulator experience. Students will dive into the theory of drone certification and then get hands-on with aerial photography, learning the art of capturing stunning visuals from the sky. The fun doesn't stop there! The camp offers a plethora of recreational activities, from watching aviation movies, barbecuing and enjoying bonfire nights to racing go-karts, competing in football, chasing frisbees and engaging in archery duels. These activities help students relax, stay fit and build social skills. Date: June to August Venue: Shanghai Xuanfeng Aviation (next to Moon Lake Sculpture Park) Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road 林荫新路1158弄

Happy Valley EV Electronic Music Festival Prepare to party the summer away at the 2024 Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electronic Music Festival! This exciting event boasts a star-studded roster including Zhang Yuan, Wang Xin, Tizzy-T, and more. Feel the beat as top electronic music artists and the attractive girl group Free Elves take to the stage, delivering electrifying performances. With throbbing sounds and dazzling graphics, this event promises to be the ultimate summer party, transforming each night into an unparalleled musical spectacular. Let music spark your summer nights! Date: through September 1 Venue: Shanghai Happy Valley Address: 888 Linhu Road 林湖路888号