A culinary wonder from the rural district to open Yexie festival

  15:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
The Zhangze Village Lamb, Songjiang's intangible cultural asset, will open this year's Yexie Town Food Culture Tourism Festival.
Imagine a setting in which the aroma of lamb fills the air, traditional melodies play in the background, and market stalls are brimming with local specialties.

Welcome to the 2024 Yexie Town Food Culture Tourism Festival, which promises a sensory feast as well as a tour through Songjiang's rich cultural tapestry.

The Zhangze Village lamb, a culinary wonder and Songjiang's intangible cultural heritage, will kick off this year's festivities. This lamb has a rich history and a cooking method that has been refined over centuries.

Each bite of the soft, juicy lamb slices, marinated in a blend of spices and slow-cooked to perfection, conveys the story of Zhangze's diverse cultural history.

Whether it's succulent lamb skewers grilled to a smoky finish or delicate lamb dumplings packed with savory goodness, Zhangze lamb is the highlight that draws food lovers from near and far.

This year, the lamb festival has been redesigned as the Yexie Town Food Culture Tourism Festival, which celebrates a broader range of local dishes. From the delicate, melt-in-your-mouth rice cakes to the tender pork, the festival celebrates Yexie's agricultural roots.

Visitors can also watch a variety of performances, such as dragon dances that weave through the crowd, charming folk music, classic Shanghai dialect operas and stand-up comedies that portray the essence of rural life.

These performances, together with the vivid food stalls and engaging heritage experiences, create a festive and immersive environment.

A Yexie Town map gives travelers the most complete and up-to-date information, making it easier to explore and uncover its hidden gems.

The latest "Yexie Menu" will be unveiled at the event, featuring a handpicked selection of local delicacies that will be available throughout the festival.

Each item on the menu pays attention to the town's culinary legacy, showcasing its distinct flavors and traditional cooking methods.

The festival runs until the end of October.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
