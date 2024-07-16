A culinary wonder from the rural district to open Yexie festival

Imagine a setting in which the aroma of lamb fills the air, traditional melodies play in the background, and market stalls are brimming with local specialties.

Welcome to the 2024 Yexie Town Food Culture Tourism Festival, which promises a sensory feast as well as a tour through Songjiang's rich cultural tapestry.

The Zhangze Village lamb, a culinary wonder and Songjiang's intangible cultural heritage, will kick off this year's festivities. This lamb has a rich history and a cooking method that has been refined over centuries.

Each bite of the soft, juicy lamb slices, marinated in a blend of spices and slow-cooked to perfection, conveys the story of Zhangze's diverse cultural history.

Whether it's succulent lamb skewers grilled to a smoky finish or delicate lamb dumplings packed with savory goodness, Zhangze lamb is the highlight that draws food lovers from near and far.