﻿
Feature / District

Shanghai's highest supply chain park soon coming up

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:09 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
With a 210,000-square-meter area, GLP's Lingfang Songjiang Logistics Park Phase II in Shihudang Town is set to become Shanghai's and East China's largest supply chain park.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:09 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Shanghai's highest supply chain park soon coming up

GLP's Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park Phase II in Shihudang Town is nearing completion.

GLP's Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park Phase II in Shihudang Town is nearing completion and will be fully operational by December. This building, with a total floor space of 210,000 square meters, will be the highest supply chain park in Shanghai and throughout East China.

The project is a state-of-the-art commercial supply chain hub, incorporating urban distribution, multi-modal transport and comprehensive logistics functions. The ongoing Phase II development includes a five-story, high-standard ramp warehouse, which will become GLP's tallest and most complex supply chain facility in the region upon completion.

The second phase officially broke ground in February of last year. Now, with the main structure completed, the warehouse's main building is taking shape and will complement the first-phase warehouse.

"The design of the second phase focuses on the needs of modern logistics for efficient operations, adopting GLP's advanced multi-layer warehouse design concept from Japan," said Zhou Yao, the project manager.

The project features a through-style external fire escape platform that enhances the three-dimensional exterior effect, integrated ALC (Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete) panel exterior walls for better integrity and appearance, and a glass curtain wall for a modern office environment.

It emphasizes green and energy-efficient building concepts equipped with rooftop photovoltaic power generation for energy regeneration, rainwater recycling technology and energy-saving materials to meet low-carbon application needs. Additionally, the project includes a 6,000-square-meter centralized office area.

With the rapid development of digitalization, intelligence and low-carbon trends, industries such as fresh e-commerce, biopharmaceuticals and chain catering are evolving their omnichannel supply chain needs.

The first phase warehouse of GLP Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park, which is already in use, provides top-tier end-to-end supply chain solutions, covering sectors like food, retail and healthcare.

Phase II's high-standard green smart warehouse, which is currently under construction, has already attracted the interest of key clients in the cold chain, medical supply chain, auto parts and apparel supply chain industries.

GLP Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park is located in Shihudang Town, at the crossroads of Songjiang International Economic Development Zone Technology Park and Comprehensive Bonded Zone. The town is strategically located as a logistics hub connecting Southwest Shanghai to the Yangtze River Delta economic circle, with access to highways to Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces and the under-construction Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway.

The town has been included as part of the comprehensive logistics park development plan for Southwest Shanghai since 10 years ago.

"The smooth connection and efficient transfer of multiple transportation modes will undoubtedly open up channels between major logistics hubs, empowering and enhancing the efficiency of logistics services," Zhou said.

"The park, riding the momentum of multi-modal smart logistics hub construction, will fully leverage the logistics industry to revitalize regional land resources, promote industrial upgrading, and regional economic development."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Yangtze River
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     