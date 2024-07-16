Shanghai's highest supply chain park soon coming up

GLP's Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park Phase II in Shihudang Town is nearing completion and will be fully operational by December. This building, with a total floor space of 210,000 square meters, will be the highest supply chain park in Shanghai and throughout East China.

The project is a state-of-the-art commercial supply chain hub, incorporating urban distribution, multi-modal transport and comprehensive logistics functions. The ongoing Phase II development includes a five-story, high-standard ramp warehouse, which will become GLP's tallest and most complex supply chain facility in the region upon completion.

The second phase officially broke ground in February of last year. Now, with the main structure completed, the warehouse's main building is taking shape and will complement the first-phase warehouse.

"The design of the second phase focuses on the needs of modern logistics for efficient operations, adopting GLP's advanced multi-layer warehouse design concept from Japan," said Zhou Yao, the project manager.

The project features a through-style external fire escape platform that enhances the three-dimensional exterior effect, integrated ALC (Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete) panel exterior walls for better integrity and appearance, and a glass curtain wall for a modern office environment.

It emphasizes green and energy-efficient building concepts equipped with rooftop photovoltaic power generation for energy regeneration, rainwater recycling technology and energy-saving materials to meet low-carbon application needs. Additionally, the project includes a 6,000-square-meter centralized office area.

With the rapid development of digitalization, intelligence and low-carbon trends, industries such as fresh e-commerce, biopharmaceuticals and chain catering are evolving their omnichannel supply chain needs.

The first phase warehouse of GLP Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park, which is already in use, provides top-tier end-to-end supply chain solutions, covering sectors like food, retail and healthcare.

Phase II's high-standard green smart warehouse, which is currently under construction, has already attracted the interest of key clients in the cold chain, medical supply chain, auto parts and apparel supply chain industries.

GLP Linfang Songjiang Logistics Park is located in Shihudang Town, at the crossroads of Songjiang International Economic Development Zone Technology Park and Comprehensive Bonded Zone. The town is strategically located as a logistics hub connecting Southwest Shanghai to the Yangtze River Delta economic circle, with access to highways to Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces and the under-construction Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway.

The town has been included as part of the comprehensive logistics park development plan for Southwest Shanghai since 10 years ago.

"The smooth connection and efficient transfer of multiple transportation modes will undoubtedly open up channels between major logistics hubs, empowering and enhancing the efficiency of logistics services," Zhou said.

"The park, riding the momentum of multi-modal smart logistics hub construction, will fully leverage the logistics industry to revitalize regional land resources, promote industrial upgrading, and regional economic development."