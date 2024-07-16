District nurtures love of reading among children and parents

In a significant boost to the city's commitment to fostering child-friendly environments, the latest batch of "Child-Friendly Reading Spaces" has been announced, with two locations in Songjiang making the list. This initiative is part of Shanghai's 2024 civic improvement projects, aiming to create 100 such spaces across the city to promote literacy and family-friendly activities.

The newly recognized sites in Songjiang are Child-Friendly Reading Space in the Yueyang Community Library and the Zhongshuge Children's Time Bookstore in Thames Town, both of which exemplify the city's commitment to nurturing a love for reading among its youngest residents.

At the Yueyang Community Library, the atmosphere is abuzz with activity as families gather for the "Our Earth: The Vast Oceans" parent-child event. More than 20 families are immersed in a classroom session, where children listen eagerly to an engaging talk on marine life, their eyes wide with curiosity. Hands shoot up in the air as the kids enthusiastically participate, eager to learn more about the wonders of the ocean.

The library's fourth-floor reading area has been transformed into a dedicated children's section, complete with a collection of books for young readers and an electronic reading zone. The space also features a children's virtual reality science course, offering a unique and interactive way for kids to explore new topics.

The library's efforts to create a child-friendly reading environment aim to provide a welcoming space for families to enjoy reading together. By embedding high-quality, diverse reading services into public spaces, the library enhances the city's reading culture and contributes to a better quality of life for all its residents.

Over at the Zhongshuge Children's Time Bookstore, the weekend drew many children, who were quietly engrossed in colorful picture books.

"We've been in operation since 2013, and recently upgraded all our lighting to create a brighter reading environment for the kids," said a staff member.

The bookstore has expanded its offerings beyond its traditional parent-child reading sessions. New additions include family education programs, talks by children literature authors, workshops on intangible cultural heritage, and other community-oriented activities.