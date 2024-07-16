Lotus flowers unfurl to welcome summer serenity

As summer begins to unfurl its warm embrace, Songjiang is graced with the ethereal beauty of lotus flowers in full bloom. In parks and ponds across the district, these delicate blossoms, with their soft pink hues and elegant green leaves, paint a picture of tranquil charm, offering residents and visitors a serene escape from the urban hustle.

At Fangsong Sports Park, the lotus pond is a symphony of verdant leaves and emerging blossoms. The lush green of the lotus leaves, interspersed with the delicate blush of new flowers, creates a scene that is both refreshing and picturesque. The gentle breeze plays with the layers of leaves, causing them to ripple like waves, while the pink flowers sway gracefully, adding a touch of elegance to the serene pond.

Strolling along the edge of the pond, visitors are enveloped by the fragrance of the lotus, a scent that soothes the soul and refreshes the senses. The combination of the vibrant green leaves and the soft pink petals against the backdrop of the park's lush foliage creates a stunning contrast, enhancing the beauty of this urban oasis.

Over at Zuibai Pond Park, the lotus flowers in varying sizes are putting on a captivating show at the park's lotus cultivation area.

Each flower stands proud and pure, rising above the water with an air of grace and poise. As a breeze stirs the air, the flowers dance softly, attracting throngs of visitors who come to admire their beauty.

The serene beauty of the lotus flowers, set against the ancient architecture of Zuibai Pond Park, creates a picturesque scene that captures the essence of summer.

The sight of the delicate blossoms, juxtaposed with the park's traditional structures, evokes a sense of timeless beauty, making it a popular spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.