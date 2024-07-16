Songjiang Tech Film City boasts achievements

The 26th Shanghai International Film Festival has ended, but the city is still humming with the festival spirit.

Songjiang Tech Film City, a major international film production hub, is showcasing its most recent advancements, with a primary focus on Huayang Lake and the Songjiang Hub, the two areas that have been supporting Shanghai's film and television industries.

The Huayang Lake region is ready and actively courting film and television companies to develop a thriving industrial ecology. The Songjiang Hub area, meanwhile, is fast transforming into a new urban core in southwest Shanghai.

The district is home to 8,230 film and television production firms, including bigwigs such as Linmon Pictures, Croton Media and Shanghai Film Studio.

Major projects, including the Yangtze River Delta International Film and Television Industrial Park, Haopu Film Base and Qiming Film Technology Innovation Base, are expected to bolster the sector.

These projects will play critical roles in the film industry at all phases, from invention to post-production, solidifying Songjiang's status as a film and television hub.

The district has modified its industry policy and now funds 152 projects. The annual "Songjiang Film and Television Map" now lists 20 professional shooting bases and studios, as well as 45 filming locations. The newly formed Film and Television Co-production Industry Alliance provides personalized services to visiting production teams.

Songjiang-based film and television businesses have produced famous works such as "Miracle•Stupid Child," "Beyond," "A Love For Separation" and "Nothing but Thirty-Years Old," which have won numerous accolades.

Films like "No More Bets" and "Lost in the Stars" have stirred widespread debate. This year, the blockbuster drama "Blossoms," which was filmed in Songjiang, has become a shining example of film and tourism collaboration.