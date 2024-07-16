﻿
Feature / District

The flavors of Songjiang are hidden in its cold noodles

  15:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-16
Songjiang summers are perfect for cold noodles. With a single slurp, the thin, bouncy noodles covered in sesame oil deliver an instant burst of coolness and pleasure.
Summer in Songjiang is a season of brilliant flavors and refreshing joys, and nothing announces it more beautifully than a bowl of cold noodles!

Consider this: thin, bouncy noodles coated in a glossy sheen of sesame oil, topped with a colorful array of cucumber shreds, crisp mung bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. With one quick slurp, the noodles slide into your mouth, providing an instant rush of coolness and enjoyment.

Making your own cold noodles at home is easier than you think, and it's a proven way to beat the summer heat while adding a touch of Songjiang charm.

To achieve the desired elasticity and chewiness, begin with cold-specific noodles or steamed noodles.

Boil the noodles until they are almost cooked; al dente is the goal here. Then, immediately rinse them in cold water to halt the cooking process and preserve the firm texture.

Toss the noodles with a little oil to prevent sticking, then use an electric fan to chill them thoroughly.

But the true magic lies in the "soul" of the dish – the sauce. The traditional Songjiang cold noodle sauce has strong peanut and sesame flavors.

To make peanut sauce, dilute peanut butter with cold water to a smooth, pourable consistency. To make sesame sauce, use sesame paste as is, or thin it slightly if desired.

Enhance your base with a splash of fresh soy sauce, a dash of aromatic vinegar and a drizzle of chili oil, adjusting each element to your preference.

Once the noodles have cooled, mix them with the prepared sauces and any additional condiments. Toppings might range from julienned cucumbers and shredded eggs to chicken chunks. The result is a delicious and simple dish: cold noodles that are chewy, saucy and bursting with summer flavors.

