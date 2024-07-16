Lu Zhongping Art Museum a latest addition to district's cultural landscape

Songjiang continues to enrich its cultural landscape with the latest addition of the Lu Zhongping Art Museum. The museum, located in the Jiufeng Sanmao Cultural and Creative Park in Shihudang Town, offers a spacious 1,600 square meter exhibition hall, providing a perfect setting for Lu's expansive oil paintings.

A celebrated Chinese artist recognized internationally, Lu is known for his diverse large-scale works. His depiction of tigers inspired the tiger in Ang Lee's film "Life of Pi," and his interpretation of "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" stands out in a unique style that combines both grandiose and intricate elements of oil painting, as opposed to traditional comic strips or ink paintings.

Once passing through a traditional Chinese courtyard, visitors reach the main gallery. Inside, nearly half of the exhibition space is dedicated to Lu's "Three Kingdoms" series. The paintings, including notable pieces like "Borrowing Arrows with Straw Boats," "Three Visits to the Thatched Cottage" and "The Empty Fort Strategy" showcase his fascination with the ancient Chinese epic.

"I have created over 60 pieces for this series alone, covering all of the 'Thirty-Six Stratagems'," Lu said.

Born in the 1950s, the artist recounted his early love for picture books, which later evolved into a passion for creating art.

"As a child, I didn't have many toys. My greatest joy was reading picture books, and I often redrew the stories after reading them," he said.

During his time in Japan, he met many people who loved Chinese traditional culture. "They were curious about the stories from the 'Three Kingdoms' so I started drawing and explaining these stories to them. This sparked my interest, and I ended up creating an entire series of works," Lu said.

On the other side of the gallery, his works depicting animals and flowers take center stage, with his tiger series being the most prominent.

"I have painted animals in Africa and captured the stark beauty of the Antarctic landscape. These diverse scenes often serve as backgrounds for my tiger paintings. I enjoy blending multiple settings into a single composition," he said. "I often start with the intention of creating a small piece, but as I work, the ideas grow, and so does the painting."

Despite having traveled extensively and lived in Shanghai's urban areas for many years, Lu found himself drawn to the cultural charm of Songjiang during a casual visit, leading him to establish his museum in this historical district by the Huangpu River.

Since the opening of Jiufeng Sanmao Cultural and Creative Park in May last year, over 100 cultural and film companies have registered there, including studios of several renowned domestic directors, producers and artists.

Address: 88 Yangshi Road, Shihudang Town

Hours: 1 - 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays





