Exchange student blends Indonesian characteristics into Chinese elements

Recently, videos tagged China Travel have become the new “traffic secret,” inspiring many foreigners to begin their adventure in China.

Chacha went one step further and attended Shanghai Arts and Design Academy in Jiading, where she was able to genuinely experience the essence of China.

Six months later, she placed purple clay teapots and Chinese paintings in the exchange students’ graduation exhibition, showcasing Chinese artifacts with a unique Indonesian flair.

Chacha is a student at the Indonesia Institute of The Arts in Yogyakarta, where she studies batik printing and fashion design. This exchange program is her first visit to China.

“I’ve always wanted to visit China because it has a rich history and is constantly evolving,” said Chacha.

This is the first exchange program between the Indonesia Institute of The Arts in Yogyakarta and the Shanghai Arts and Design Academy. From December 11, 2023, to June 20, 2024, six Indonesian students visited Jiading for study and exchange.

Chacha has been striving to better comprehend traditional Chinese cultural traditions. She selected three courses: ancient architecture restoration, Chinese painting and purple clay teapot techniques.

“I packed my schedule to the brim, sometimes working late into the night. Life here has reignited my desire to learn,” she said.

Chacha was eager to learn about the new Chinese culture while also being well-versed in Indonesian culture. She decided to use the opportunity to incorporate Indonesian characteristics into her art.

During the last purple clay crafting class, Chacha showed off her “pride and joy” work to her classmates.

“This piece was inspired by a Chinese picture. I carved my favorite magnolia flower on the purple clay plate and inscribed my Chinese name beside it,” Chacha said.