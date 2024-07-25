Venues offer science and technology education for children and families
This summer vacation, discover a variety of venues throughout the district that offer educational programs in science and technology for children and families.
Modern food production science popularization base
As a municipal-level science popularization base in Shanghai, a tour of New Yingyuan integrates food safety science and interactive experiences. Visitors can observe three modern production lines and see firsthand how a bun or a bowl of porridge is made. They can also learn to make Chinese dim sum and gain basic knowledge about sugar levels, pesticide residues, food safety, and healthy diets in the “Little Scientist” laboratory through a series of hands-on experiments.
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm; weekends, 9am-3pm
Address: No.8 and No.10, Lane 128, Liuli Zhongxin Road
嘉定区六里中心路128弄8、10号
*Reservations are required, with group bookings starting from 15 people. To make a reservation, please call 59527588 (available weekdays from 8am to 5pm).
Qinsheng Accordion Museum
Qinsheng Accordion Museum, also known as the Jiading Accordion Science Popularization Base, is dedicated to the promotion of accordion culture.
The base offers multiple exhibition sections showcasing accordion knowledge, collections, and the popularization of accordion science. These areas encourage children to listen, observe and engage interactively.
Questions such as “What kind of mechanical structure does the accordion use?,” “What is the principle of sound?,” and “How does airflow affect the sound?” are asked and answered to help unlock the science behind accordion music for children.
Hours (reservation required): Tuesday to Saturday 8:30am-11:30am, 1pm-5:30pm
Address: 2/F, Block E, 2390 Huancheng Road, Dobe E-Manor of Jiajia
环城路2390号嘉加德必易园E座2楼
*For reservations or queries, call 18616992855
AI health science tour
Why do we need to exercise? How does exercise affect our bodies? What does the state of your muscles look like when you exercise? How wide are your arms? How high you can bounce?
The answers to these questions and more can be found at the AI Health Science Popularization Park located in Juyuan New Area.
Through interaction and AI intelligent digital technology, the science popularization park integrates human life science and medical health knowledge to lead children on a journey of exploration of the mysteries of our bodies.
Hours: Weekdays 9am-4:30pm
Address: 2/F, No. 558, Lane 1735, Jia’an Highway
嘉安公路1735弄558号二楼
Immersive risk avoidance experience
What do the various colors on weather hazard warning signs signify? Which hazardous chemicals might be stored at home? How can you protect yourself during an earthquake?
At the Jiading Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Rescue Science Experience Center, children experiencing immersive scenes via virtual reality can learn to understand how and why disasters happen and enhance their ability to avoid danger.
Hours: 9am-4pm (closed on Mondays, except national holidays)
Address: The sunken plaza of Liuhu Jingting, Juyuan New Area
菊园新区柳湖景庭下沉式广场内
*For group visits, reservations are required and can be made by calling 69902865.