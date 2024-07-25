Feature / District

Venues offer science and technology education for children and families

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
This summer vacation, you can explore tours and experiences in Jiading District offering science and technology education for children and families.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

This summer vacation, discover a variety of venues throughout the district that offer educational programs in science and technology for children and families.

Venues offer science and technology education for children and families
Wang Ronghui

The New Yingyuan food production base welcomes students to explore food safety science during the summer holidays.

Modern food production science popularization base

As a municipal-level science popularization base in Shanghai, a tour of New Yingyuan integrates food safety science and interactive experiences. Visitors can observe three modern production lines and see firsthand how a bun or a bowl of porridge is made. They can also learn to make Chinese dim sum and gain basic knowledge about sugar levels, pesticide residues, food safety, and healthy diets in the “Little Scientist” laboratory through a series of hands-on experiments.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm; weekends, 9am-3pm

Address: No.8 and No.10, Lane 128, Liuli Zhongxin Road

嘉定区六里中心路128弄8、10号

*Reservations are required, with group bookings starting from 15 people. To make a reservation, please call 59527588 (available weekdays from 8am to 5pm).

Venues offer science and technology education for children and families
Wang Ronghui

The museum has a diverse collection of accordions from around the world.

Qinsheng Accordion Museum

Qinsheng Accordion Museum, also known as the Jiading Accordion Science Popularization Base, is dedicated to the promotion of accordion culture.

The base offers multiple exhibition sections showcasing accordion knowledge, collections, and the popularization of accordion science. These areas encourage children to listen, observe and engage interactively.

Questions such as “What kind of mechanical structure does the accordion use?,” “What is the principle of sound?,” and “How does airflow affect the sound?” are asked and answered to help unlock the science behind accordion music for children.

Hours (reservation required): Tuesday to Saturday 8:30am-11:30am, 1pm-5:30pm

Address: 2/F, Block E, 2390 Huancheng Road, Dobe E-Manor of Jiajia

环城路2390号嘉加德必易园E座2楼

*For reservations or queries, call 18616992855

Venues offer science and technology education for children and families
Wang Ronghui

An area dedicated to educating students on how to prevent nearsightedness

AI health science tour

Why do we need to exercise? How does exercise affect our bodies? What does the state of your muscles look like when you exercise? How wide are your arms? How high you can bounce?

The answers to these questions and more can be found at the AI Health Science Popularization Park located in Juyuan New Area.

Through interaction and AI intelligent digital technology, the science popularization park integrates human life science and medical health knowledge to lead children on a journey of exploration of the mysteries of our bodies.

Hours: Weekdays 9am-4:30pm

Address: 2/F, No. 558, Lane 1735, Jia’an Highway

嘉安公路1735弄558号二楼

Venues offer science and technology education for children and families
Wang Ronghui

A boy experiences the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake through an AI simulation chair.

Immersive risk avoidance experience

What do the various colors on weather hazard warning signs signify? Which hazardous chemicals might be stored at home? How can you protect yourself during an earthquake?

At the Jiading Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Rescue Science Experience Center, children experiencing immersive scenes via virtual reality can learn to understand how and why disasters happen and enhance their ability to avoid danger.

Hours: 9am-4pm (closed on Mondays, except national holidays)

Address: The sunken plaza of Liuhu Jingting, Juyuan New Area

菊园新区柳湖景庭下沉式广场内

*For group visits, reservations are required and can be made by calling 69902865.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     