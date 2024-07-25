Venues offer science and technology education for children and families

This summer vacation, you can explore tours and experiences in Jiading District offering science and technology education for children and families.

Wang Ronghui

Modern food production science popularization base As a municipal-level science popularization base in Shanghai, a tour of New Yingyuan integrates food safety science and interactive experiences. Visitors can observe three modern production lines and see firsthand how a bun or a bowl of porridge is made. They can also learn to make Chinese dim sum and gain basic knowledge about sugar levels, pesticide residues, food safety, and healthy diets in the “Little Scientist” laboratory through a series of hands-on experiments. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm; weekends, 9am-3pm Address: No.8 and No.10, Lane 128, Liuli Zhongxin Road 嘉定区六里中心路128弄8、10号 *Reservations are required, with group bookings starting from 15 people. To make a reservation, please call 59527588 (available weekdays from 8am to 5pm).

Qinsheng Accordion Museum Qinsheng Accordion Museum, also known as the Jiading Accordion Science Popularization Base, is dedicated to the promotion of accordion culture. The base offers multiple exhibition sections showcasing accordion knowledge, collections, and the popularization of accordion science. These areas encourage children to listen, observe and engage interactively. Questions such as “What kind of mechanical structure does the accordion use?,” “What is the principle of sound?,” and “How does airflow affect the sound?” are asked and answered to help unlock the science behind accordion music for children. Hours (reservation required): Tuesday to Saturday 8:30am-11:30am, 1pm-5:30pm Address: 2/F, Block E, 2390 Huancheng Road, Dobe E-Manor of Jiajia 环城路2390号嘉加德必易园E座2楼 *For reservations or queries, call 18616992855

AI health science tour Why do we need to exercise? How does exercise affect our bodies? What does the state of your muscles look like when you exercise? How wide are your arms? How high you can bounce? The answers to these questions and more can be found at the AI Health Science Popularization Park located in Juyuan New Area. Through interaction and AI intelligent digital technology, the science popularization park integrates human life science and medical health knowledge to lead children on a journey of exploration of the mysteries of our bodies. Hours: Weekdays 9am-4:30pm Address: 2/F, No. 558, Lane 1735, Jia’an Highway 嘉安公路1735弄558号二楼

