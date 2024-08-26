Nanjing Rd W. links fashion, urban renewal, community
Editor's note:
Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun, and Linfen Road – and the town of Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invite a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.
Top commercial zone
Nanjing Rd W. is positioning itself as a top international shopping destination, aiming to compete with London's Oxford Street, Tokyo's Ginza and Paris' Champs-Élysées.
The area boasts over 1,200 renowned brands, with 75 percent of them international names. Among them are leading global luxury brands and industry trailblazers, many of which have flagship stores and exclusive shops, bringing their latest products and services to the Chinese market.
Retail sales in the district have recently surged to nearly 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), cementing its status as one of the most competitive commercial hubs in Shanghai and nationwide.
To enhance the business environment, the Nanjing Rd W. Subdistrict has invested heavily in a detailed, efficient and comprehensive service system.
The subdistrict offers "one-stop, 24/7" services throughout a business's lifecycle, providing full support from setup to ongoing operations. Service specialists are assigned to assist with all necessary procedures, ensuring swift approvals and smooth operations. This approach boosts efficiency and strengthens businesses' sense of belonging and satisfaction in the area.
Additionally, the subdistrict's legal office provides regular consultations and public legal education seminars to offer legal support and protection. Specialized institutions, such as the Intellectual Property Mediation Center, assist businesses in resolving intellectual property disputes and other legal issues. Through these efforts, the subdistrict fosters a fair, transparent and supportive business environment, laying a solid legal foundation for growth.
Urban renewal
The subdistrict offers not only a prime location but also an array of historic architecture. Recent urban renewal projects have revitalized many old neighborhoods, with Zhangyuan standing out as a key example.
Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, opened in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden. It quickly gained popularity with attractions including a roller coaster, bike racing and movie screenings, becoming a vibrant social hub until the early 1900s.
Soon after, the garden was divided and sold to 28 developers. Over the years, the once-grand residences were subdivided into smaller units, resulting in poor living conditions with shared kitchens and toilets, as well as cracked walls and leaky ceilings.
In 2018, Jing'an launched an urban renewal plan for Zhangyuan, beginning relocations and renovations the following year. Most buildings were preserved, making Zhangyuan one of Shanghai's best-preserved and diverse shikumen stone-gate compounds.
In November 2022, the western section of Zhangyuan reopened as a hub for fashion, culture and commerce. Historic buildings were converted into boutique stores and pop-up displays featuring luxury brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Vacheron Constantin, as well as trendy spots such as Blue Bottle Coffee, By Far and RE Bike Museum.
The western section has seen impressive results, with foot traffic averaging 30,000 daily and peaking at 80,000.
Meanwhile, the eastern section remains under renovation and is expected to be completed by 2026.
This will include an art museum designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and a boutique hotel, a renovation of the former Gonghui Hospital designed by famed architect Laszlo Hudec, along with residences, offices and commercial spaces.
One-stop service at doorstep
In March 2009, Shanghai's first community service center opened its doors at 33 Shengping Street.
The 400-square-meter facility was established to better regulate street vendors and provide essential services, including small appliance repairs and mending.
In 2023, the center received a significant upgrade as part of the "15-Minute Community Life Circle" initiative.
New features include a community canteen, a library and a daytime care center for the elderly. The expansion also introduced a Red Cross service station, a veterans' service center and various other convenience points, all aimed at offering comprehensive, accessible services to residents of all ages.
The canteen provides lunch and dinner daily, serving up to 214 meals per day. Local seniors aged 60 and above receive a 10-percent discount, and the canteen also caters to customized meal requests.
The community library caters to diverse reading interests and doubles as a dining area during peak meal times.
To support elderly residents, the subdistrict offers a 15-yuan senior meal plan. Meals are delivered from the canteen to eight elderly-care stations across different neighborhoods. For those over 90 or with mobility issues, home delivery is available.
The canteen also addresses the needs of nearly 100,000 white-collar workers, making dining more affordable and accessible.
Convenience service stalls along the street enhance accessibility and comfort, offering clothing alterations; watch, shoe and umbrella repair; eyeglass fittings; and mending. These services are also regularly delivered to elderly-care stations to serve residents who live further away.
The daytime care center for the elderly provides eight hours of daily care, including rehabilitation, health management and cultural activities, easing the caregiving load for families. The community activity room hosts various cultural and recreational activities for both the elderly and local residents.