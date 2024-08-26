Nanjing Rd W. links fashion, urban renewal, community

Li Xiang, office director of Nanjing Rd W Subdistrict, tells how the area is becoming an international shopping destination, while undergoing urban renewal and caring for locals.

Editor's note: Jing'an comprises 13 subdistricts – Jing'ansi, Caojiadu, Jiangning Road, Shimen Road No. 2, Nanjing Road W., Tianmu Road W., Beizhan, Baoshan Road, Zhijiang Road W., Gonghexin Road, Daning Road, Pengpu Xincun, and Linfen Road – and the town of Pengpu. Each is working to make Jing'an a better place. We invite a local resident or worker to introduce the best of each subdistrict and town in this series.







Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Top commercial zone Nanjing Rd W. is positioning itself as a top international shopping destination, aiming to compete with London's Oxford Street, Tokyo's Ginza and Paris' Champs-Élysées.

The area boasts over 1,200 renowned brands, with 75 percent of them international names. Among them are leading global luxury brands and industry trailblazers, many of which have flagship stores and exclusive shops, bringing their latest products and services to the Chinese market. Retail sales in the district have recently surged to nearly 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion), cementing its status as one of the most competitive commercial hubs in Shanghai and nationwide. To enhance the business environment, the Nanjing Rd W. Subdistrict has invested heavily in a detailed, efficient and comprehensive service system. The subdistrict offers "one-stop, 24/7" services throughout a business's lifecycle, providing full support from setup to ongoing operations. Service specialists are assigned to assist with all necessary procedures, ensuring swift approvals and smooth operations. This approach boosts efficiency and strengthens businesses' sense of belonging and satisfaction in the area. Additionally, the subdistrict's legal office provides regular consultations and public legal education seminars to offer legal support and protection. Specialized institutions, such as the Intellectual Property Mediation Center, assist businesses in resolving intellectual property disputes and other legal issues. Through these efforts, the subdistrict fosters a fair, transparent and supportive business environment, laying a solid legal foundation for growth.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Urban renewal The subdistrict offers not only a prime location but also an array of historic architecture. Recent urban renewal projects have revitalized many old neighborhoods, with Zhangyuan standing out as a key example.

Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, opened in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden. It quickly gained popularity with attractions including a roller coaster, bike racing and movie screenings, becoming a vibrant social hub until the early 1900s. Soon after, the garden was divided and sold to 28 developers. Over the years, the once-grand residences were subdivided into smaller units, resulting in poor living conditions with shared kitchens and toilets, as well as cracked walls and leaky ceilings. In 2018, Jing'an launched an urban renewal plan for Zhangyuan, beginning relocations and renovations the following year. Most buildings were preserved, making Zhangyuan one of Shanghai's best-preserved and diverse shikumen stone-gate compounds. In November 2022, the western section of Zhangyuan reopened as a hub for fashion, culture and commerce. Historic buildings were converted into boutique stores and pop-up displays featuring luxury brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Vacheron Constantin, as well as trendy spots such as Blue Bottle Coffee, By Far and RE Bike Museum. The western section has seen impressive results, with foot traffic averaging 30,000 daily and peaking at 80,000. Meanwhile, the eastern section remains under renovation and is expected to be completed by 2026. This will include an art museum designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and a boutique hotel, a renovation of the former Gonghui Hospital designed by famed architect Laszlo Hudec, along with residences, offices and commercial spaces.

Ti Gong