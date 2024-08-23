﻿
Feature / District

Hong Kong residents introduced to Shanghai culture

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26
Jiading's rich cultural heritage took center stage at the opening of "Shanghai Culture Week," with a number of intangible cultural heritage examples on display at free exhibition.
Jiading’s rich cultural heritage attracted many residents and tourists during the Shanghai Culture Week, which opened in Hong Kong on August 2.

The Jiading District Cultural and Tourism Bureau, a major exhibitor, presented the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Lights Up Life” exhibition.

“I have a keen interest in various intangible cultural heritage projects. When I heard about this exhibition, I rushed over. It’s truly eye-opening, and the experience is fantastic,” said one visitor.

She listened attentively to Zhang Chao, a master of the intricate craft of pressed gold inlay, while admiring the diverse array of heritage crafts displayed before her.

The exhibition, which was free to the public, also showcased Jiading bamboo carving, Xuhang straw weaving, medicinal cloth dyeing, guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument) making, tea ceremonies and Suzhou embroidery.

Visitors were able to appreciate the unique charm of Jiangnan and Shanghai-style cultures, gaining deeper insights into traditional Chinese heritage at the site.

“Cultural exchange between Shanghai and Hong Kong is boundless,” said Yang Jialu, vice president of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival Center.

More than 200 performers and exhibitors formed the delegation, which also includes the Shanghai Peking Opera Company and Shanghai Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Shanghai Museum
