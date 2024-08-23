﻿
Aptiv, Jiading sign pact to develop software project

Staff Reporter
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26
Aptiv, a global technology firm, entered into an agreement with Jiading's Anting Town to develop the Wind River software project.
Staff Reporter
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Aptiv, Jiading sign pact to develop software project
Yu Chao

Aptiv signed a collaboration framework agreement with Jiading’s Anting Town on July 30 for the Wind River software project.

Aptiv, a worldwide technology company that makes mobility safer, greener and more connected, signed a collaboration framework agreement with Jiading’s Anting Town on July 30 for the Wind River software project.

Under the agreement, both sides will use their auto industry expertise to help Jiading become a global technological innovation hub and auto industry center. The Wind River software project is the latest demonstration of Aptiv’s confidence in and commitment to enhancing the district’s industrial competitiveness and growth potential.

Wind River, a global leader in intelligent edge software, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptiv in 2022. Wind River’s software supports mission-critical intelligent system development, deployment, operations and servicing for more than 1,700 customers across over 2 billion edge devices.

Aptiv has been working with Jiading District since entering the Chinese market. Over the past three decades, It has established multiple facilities in the suburban district spanning operation, research and development, and manufacturing that include the Aptiv Electrical Centers (Shanghai) and Aptiv Electric Systems in Anting Town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
