﻿
Feature / District

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
District offers a refreshing escape from the city's hustle and bustle, boasting an array of cycling routes through picturesque landscapes, historic sites, and serene green spaces.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, Jiading District boasts an array of cycling routes that wind through picturesque landscapes, historic sites and serene green spaces. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a relaxed ride, its well-mapped trails offer something for everyone. So, grab your bike, breathe in the fresh air, and embark on a journey to uncover the district’s hidden gems alongside our reporter.

Anting Town

Route A: 7.6 kilometers

Shanghai Auto Expo Park → Anting Citizen’s Square → Anting Old Street → Xiangyang Village

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Shanghai Auto Expo Park

The route starts from Shanghai Auto Expo Park on Boyuan Road which is adorned with expansive green lawns, vibrant flower beds and tree-lined pathways. You will cycle toward Anting Citizen’s Square, where you will observe locals out for a stroll, flying kites and exercising.

At the end of the bridge in the center of the square, there’s the hidden Dalai Time Museum. It houses over 1,400 mechanical antique clocks and music boxes, where you can listen to the chimes of centuries past.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Dalai Time Museum

Continuing the route, you’ll arrive at Anting Old Street, where you will find a centuries-old pomegranate tree growing in the cracks of stones on the south side of the Yansi Bridge. Don’t forget to stop for a coffee in one of the cafes along the old street and savor the tranquility.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

A cafe in Anting Old Street

The final stop is Xiangyang Village, which still retains vast fields where the soil is moist and egrets fly freely. It’s time to smell the earth and immerse yourself in the beauty of the countryside.

Route B: 9.9 kilometers

Shanghai International Circuit → Gushu Park → Luxiang Community → Xingming Village

Begin your journey at the Shanghai International Circuit, where you can challenge yourself with a go-kart race on one of the most challenging kart tracks in Asia. At 1.234 kilometers long and 18 challenging turns, it offers an exhilarating adrenaline rush!

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Shanghai International Circuit

The route continues to the Gushu Park. Here there’s a ginkgo tree, numbered 0001, a majestic specimen over a thousand years old. Every late autumn, this “king of trees” is covered in golden leaves, attracting many visitors who come specifically to admire its beauty.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Luxiang Community

In the Luxiang Community, when you’re tired from cycling, you can sit on a bench, soak up the sun and enjoy the fragrances of flowers.

After a short break, continue cycling to the final destination: Xingming Village, a preserved and protected village with a long history. The traditional houses are built by the water.

Visit the village to appreciate the charm of its small bridges, flowing water and picturesque homes.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Xingming Village

Malu Town

Route A: 5 kilometers

Ziqidonglai Sports Park → Yuanxiang Lake → Poly Grand Theater → Jiading Library → Xiyunlou Cultural Street

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Ziqidonglai Sports Park

Nestled in the heart of Malu Town is the Ziqidonglai Sports Park, an urban “green lung” that offers a breath of fresh air. Cycling along Tianzhu Road brings you to the Yuanxiang Lake, where the shade of green trees and the gentle ripples on the water create a tranquil atmosphere.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Yuanxiang Lake

Continuing along Baiyin Road, you’ll arrive at the Poly Grand Theater, designed by Tadao Ando. The theater features the first water-stage in China. Adjacent to the theater is the Jiading Library, surrounded by a shallow waterway, reminiscent of a Jiangnan water town.

Heading north along Yumin Road S., you’ll reach the Xiyunlou Cultural Street. With the Xiyun River at its center, this area features 26 exquisite, standalone buildings in the haipai (Shanghai-style) architectural style. Along the banks of the river, you’ll find historical and cultural sites such as the Du Mansion, Jin Mansion, Mansion Bridge, and Sanyan Well.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Sanyan Well

Route B: 4.7 kilometers

Hongtai Garden → Malu Ecological Park → Jiayuanhai Art Museum → Malu Grape Park → Dayu Village

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Hongtai Garden

In Malu’s eastern rural area, there is a vibrant and lively ecological park which features the architectural style of Jiangnan gardens. Inside the Hongtai Garden, you’ll feel the wild, natural and rustic countryside charm.

Starting from Jiawang Road and following the Liuxiang Highway to the Dazhi Road intersection, you’ll find a lush green canopy of trees forming a natural oxygen bar within the Malu Ecological Park.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Malu Ecological Park

Continuing east along Dazhi Road, you’ll arrive at Tadao Ando’s latest Shanghai masterpiece: the Jiayuanhai Art Museum. Further east lies the Malu Grape Park, home to Shanghai’s unique summer memories. It’s a place where you can savor the endless sweetness of summer.

From Dazhi Road to the Yunchangjing Creek, you will find many hidden gems along the way in Dayu Village.

Nanxiang Town

Route A: 4 kilometers

Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega → Cultural and Sports Service Center → Nanxiang Old Street → Guyi Garden

As soon as you step out of Chenxiang Road Station on Metro Line 11, you’ll be greeted by a massive commercial complex spanning 340,000 square meters — the Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega. This place is not only a shopper’s paradise but also an ideal spot for leisure and entertainment, making it a perfect choice for a day out.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega

Leaving behind its bustling atmosphere, you can head to the Nanxiang Town Cultural and Sports Service Center, where the square comes alive in the early morning with elderly people exercising and children playing, creating a vibrant urban scene. Heading south along Guyiyuan Road, you’ll soon reach the Nanxiang Old Street. While here, don’t forget to stop by an authentic Nanxiang xiaolongbao restaurant. Finally, cycle your way to Guyi Garden. The garden’s natural scenery harmonizes beautifully with the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) architecture.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Xiaolongbao (small steamed buns)

Route B: 2 kilometers

Wenzaobang Bridge → Liuyun Lake → Hi5

Wenzaobang Bridge is not only a crucial link for the Shanghai-Jiaxing Expressway, but also a witness to history. Since 1978, the Wenzao River has been extended westward from Hengli section over the course of three years, carrying the memory of the development in northern Shanghai.

Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

Wenzaobang Bridge

Upon exiting the bridge and turning right onto Fangju Road, you’ll come across the Liuyun Lake. Surrounded by high-rise buildings and elegant villas, the lake is like a “green lung” nestled amidst the urban landscape, providing a great place for fitness and relaxation for both residents and visitors.

Finally, visit Hi5 — a commercial complex developed by China Resources at 801 Baoxiang Road. This well-established mall in Nanxiang covers around 40,000 square meters and is home to about 100 well-known brands. Given the recent weather, it’s a great choice to escape the heat, cool off and enjoy some leisure time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Auto Expo Park
Nanxiang Old Street
Guyi Garden
Shanghai International Circuit
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     