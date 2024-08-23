Get on your bike to discover Jiading's hidden treasures

District offers a refreshing escape from the city's hustle and bustle, boasting an array of cycling routes through picturesque landscapes, historic sites, and serene green spaces.

Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, Jiading District boasts an array of cycling routes that wind through picturesque landscapes, historic sites and serene green spaces. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a relaxed ride, its well-mapped trails offer something for everyone. So, grab your bike, breathe in the fresh air, and embark on a journey to uncover the district’s hidden gems alongside our reporter.

Anting Town Route A: 7.6 kilometers Shanghai Auto Expo Park → Anting Citizen’s Square → Anting Old Street → Xiangyang Village

The route starts from Shanghai Auto Expo Park on Boyuan Road which is adorned with expansive green lawns, vibrant flower beds and tree-lined pathways. You will cycle toward Anting Citizen’s Square, where you will observe locals out for a stroll, flying kites and exercising. At the end of the bridge in the center of the square, there’s the hidden Dalai Time Museum. It houses over 1,400 mechanical antique clocks and music boxes, where you can listen to the chimes of centuries past.

Continuing the route, you’ll arrive at Anting Old Street, where you will find a centuries-old pomegranate tree growing in the cracks of stones on the south side of the Yansi Bridge. Don’t forget to stop for a coffee in one of the cafes along the old street and savor the tranquility.

The final stop is Xiangyang Village, which still retains vast fields where the soil is moist and egrets fly freely. It’s time to smell the earth and immerse yourself in the beauty of the countryside.

Route B: 9.9 kilometers Shanghai International Circuit → Gushu Park → Luxiang Community → Xingming Village

Begin your journey at the Shanghai International Circuit, where you can challenge yourself with a go-kart race on one of the most challenging kart tracks in Asia. At 1.234 kilometers long and 18 challenging turns, it offers an exhilarating adrenaline rush!

The route continues to the Gushu Park. Here there’s a ginkgo tree, numbered 0001, a majestic specimen over a thousand years old. Every late autumn, this “king of trees” is covered in golden leaves, attracting many visitors who come specifically to admire its beauty.

In the Luxiang Community, when you’re tired from cycling, you can sit on a bench, soak up the sun and enjoy the fragrances of flowers. After a short break, continue cycling to the final destination: Xingming Village, a preserved and protected village with a long history. The traditional houses are built by the water. Visit the village to appreciate the charm of its small bridges, flowing water and picturesque homes.

Malu Town

Route A: 5 kilometers Ziqidonglai Sports Park → Yuanxiang Lake → Poly Grand Theater → Jiading Library → Xiyunlou Cultural Street

Nestled in the heart of Malu Town is the Ziqidonglai Sports Park, an urban “green lung” that offers a breath of fresh air. Cycling along Tianzhu Road brings you to the Yuanxiang Lake, where the shade of green trees and the gentle ripples on the water create a tranquil atmosphere.

Continuing along Baiyin Road, you’ll arrive at the Poly Grand Theater, designed by Tadao Ando. The theater features the first water-stage in China. Adjacent to the theater is the Jiading Library, surrounded by a shallow waterway, reminiscent of a Jiangnan water town. Heading north along Yumin Road S., you’ll reach the Xiyunlou Cultural Street. With the Xiyun River at its center, this area features 26 exquisite, standalone buildings in the haipai (Shanghai-style) architectural style. Along the banks of the river, you’ll find historical and cultural sites such as the Du Mansion, Jin Mansion, Mansion Bridge, and Sanyan Well.

Route B: 4.7 kilometers Hongtai Garden → Malu Ecological Park → Jiayuanhai Art Museum → Malu Grape Park → Dayu Village

In Malu’s eastern rural area, there is a vibrant and lively ecological park which features the architectural style of Jiangnan gardens. Inside the Hongtai Garden, you’ll feel the wild, natural and rustic countryside charm. Starting from Jiawang Road and following the Liuxiang Highway to the Dazhi Road intersection, you’ll find a lush green canopy of trees forming a natural oxygen bar within the Malu Ecological Park.

Continuing east along Dazhi Road, you’ll arrive at Tadao Ando’s latest Shanghai masterpiece: the Jiayuanhai Art Museum. Further east lies the Malu Grape Park, home to Shanghai’s unique summer memories. It’s a place where you can savor the endless sweetness of summer. From Dazhi Road to the Yunchangjing Creek, you will find many hidden gems along the way in Dayu Village.

Nanxiang Town Route A: 4 kilometers Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega → Cultural and Sports Service Center → Nanxiang Old Street → Guyi Garden

As soon as you step out of Chenxiang Road Station on Metro Line 11, you’ll be greeted by a massive commercial complex spanning 340,000 square meters — the Shanghai Nanxiang Incity Mega. This place is not only a shopper’s paradise but also an ideal spot for leisure and entertainment, making it a perfect choice for a day out.

Leaving behind its bustling atmosphere, you can head to the Nanxiang Town Cultural and Sports Service Center, where the square comes alive in the early morning with elderly people exercising and children playing, creating a vibrant urban scene. Heading south along Guyiyuan Road, you’ll soon reach the Nanxiang Old Street. While here, don’t forget to stop by an authentic Nanxiang xiaolongbao restaurant. Finally, cycle your way to Guyi Garden. The garden’s natural scenery harmonizes beautifully with the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) architecture.

Route B: 2 kilometers Wenzaobang Bridge → Liuyun Lake → Hi5

Wenzaobang Bridge is not only a crucial link for the Shanghai-Jiaxing Expressway, but also a witness to history. Since 1978, the Wenzao River has been extended westward from Hengli section over the course of three years, carrying the memory of the development in northern Shanghai.