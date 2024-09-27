Innovation highlighted at energy storage expo

The 3rd China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA Expo) took place from September 2 to 4 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Prior to the exhibition, the 11th Global Solar+Energy Storage Conference&Expo, also organized by EESA, was held on September 1.

The conference focused on this year’s key issues in energy storage, conducting a thorough discussion on industry policies, projects and technologies.

It highlighted that new energy storage is a key green and low-carbon industry for Shanghai, and Jiading will receive support to become a major hub to drive innovation and cluster development in new energy storage, creating new advantages for the industry in Shanghai.

China’s new energy storage is developing rapidly, with newly installed capacity growing by more than 260 percent year on year in 2023. As of the first half of 2024, the newly installed capacity reached 70 percent of the total for 2023.

New energy storage refers to electricity storage processes that use electrochemical, compressed air, flywheel and supercapacitor systems but not pumped hydro, which uses water stored behind dams to generate electricity when needed.

In recent years, Jiading has accelerated the gathering of quality resources, enhanced policy support, and optimized the business environment to promote innovation in the renewable energy and energy storage sectors.

In September last year, a future energy valley was inaugurated in the Jiading Industrial Zone as a hub for the energy storage industry, integrating research and development, services, system integration, trade centers, and corporate headquarters.

By the end of 2023, nearly 10 new energy storage enterprises above the designated size had settled in the industrial zone, with total output exceeding 5 billion yuan (US$709 million).

Exhibition area of this year’s EESA Expo exceeded 100,000 square meters, featuring exhibits that cover the entire energy storage industry chain.

Jiading-based Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co, a leading player in the industry, showcased the “Green Low-Carbon Workstation,” its newest business unit designed to assist enterprises in building clean energy systems.