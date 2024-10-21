Legendary Hero Pen revives craftmanship and embraces new trends
The Hero Pen, a beloved Chinese brand with a nearly 100-year history, has been writing its comeback story in the world of fine writing instruments.
Once a household name in China, known for its durable and reliable pens, the company is now reinventing itself to adapt to new market demands.
With sales reaching 250 million yuan (US$35.4 million) annually through distributors and topping the sales charts on Tmall's Double 11 shopping festival, the Hero brand is making resurgence by combining its classic craftsmanship with modern innovations.
The company's journey toward revitalization includes collaborations with international brands such as Swarovski and Avatr cars, launching high-end joint products that appeal to a young, sophisticated audience.
Dedication to craftsmanship
These efforts have reignited the childhood memories of many Chinese people who fondly recall owning a Hero pen during their school days. One key to Hero's enduring success is its dedication to craftsmanship.
"A pen's nib is its heart," said Dong Wenbin, deputy general manager of Shanghai Hero Group, who began his career as a technical expert at the Hero Pen Factory.
The nib, along with the feed and inner section, forms the essential components of a fountain pen's writing experience.
Dong emphasized that the smoothness of the nib is critical and its success depends on the iridium tip's shape and the precision of the manufacturing process.
The factory employed precise techniques in slitting, electrolysis, assembly and polishing to ensure smooth ink flow while maintaining the sharp angles needed for Chinese calligraphy, according to Dong.
Craftsman Liu Genmin is a perfect example of this dedication to quality. Liu played a crucial role in producing the commemorative gold pens used by Chinese and British leaders to sign documents during the return of Hong Kong to China in 1997.
Without the help of modern automated machinery, Liu had to rely on traditional handcraft techniques to create the pen's intricate design manually.
"Whether it was attaching the iridium tip, grinding the nib, or cutting the ink flow slit, it was like embroidering on a tiny metal surface," Liu said.
He damaged five sets of templates and over 100 nibs during the production process. Eventually, his efforts paid off and the 18K gold commemorative pens were completed to wide acclaim.
Liu's achievement not only highlights the expertise of Hero's craftsmen but also showcases the confidence of China's manufacturing sector. "Without skilled hands, no machine can bring art to life," Liu said.
The Hero Pen is more than just a writing instrument, but is also a symbol of Chinese culture and pride.
In traditional Chinese culture, respect for the pen has endured through history. A pen not only captures the world but also reflects a deep love for the nation and a resilient spirit. The pen has become a symbol of strength, which can be seen in Hero Pen's generational development.
In the 1950s, when the newly founded People's Republic of China sought to develop its own manufacturing capabilities, American Parker pens dominated the global market.
It led to the "Hero vs. Parker" campaign, spearheaded by Tang Diyin, a National People's Congress representative and a leader at the Hero Pen Factory. The campaign aimed to create a pen that could rival the quality of Parker.
The entire factory worked together, identifying 11 areas for improvement and setting corresponding goals to surpass them.
After more than 80 failed attempts, the Hero 100 pen was launched in October 1958. Its name was symbolic: the number "100" represented not only the goal of achieving 100 percent parity with Parker pens but also a promise to meet national quality standards.
Subsequent tests by the former Ministry of Light Industry revealed that the Hero 100 actually outperformed the Parker 51 in several areas, including nib smoothness, ink flow and durability.
The accomplishment solidified the Hero pen's status as a national icon. Shanghai Tianma Film Studio produced a movie titled "A Hero to catch up with Parker" in 1958 to chronicle the achievement.
Blend of tradition and innovation
Despite the rise of digital technology and the decline of handwriting, the Hero Pen has continued to evolve.
"The challenge for us today is to navigate a world where fewer people rely on handwriting," said Xia Junbao, general manager of Hero Group.
He explained that the brand is now focusing on blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics to create cultural products that resonate with contemporary consumers.
In recent years, Hero has collaborated with various cultural and creative industries to infuse its pens with Chinese elements.
Designs inspired by traditional Chinese motifs such as dragons, peonies and plum blossoms have been incorporated into the pens' appearance.
Historical art styles such as calligraphy, embroidery and inlay work serve as design inspiration. The use of materials with cultural significance, such as bamboo, sandalwood and jade, adds a deeper layer of meaning to these products.
Beyond aesthetics, Hero has engaged in collaborations that combine heritage with modern sensibilities. The brand teamed with high-end automotive manufacturer Avatr, creating a special edition pen that matched the sleek, futuristic design of their electric cars.
"The goal is to ensure that our products don't just stand out as writing tools, but as cultural and artistic pieces," Xia said. "These products carry a sense of pride for their owners."
The blend of innovation and tradition has struck a chord with consumers. During the 2023 Double 11 shopping festival in November, Hero launched a limited-edition Year of the Dragon gold pen.
During a discussion with distributors, Hero came up with the idea of combining dragon elements with its pens for a refined Lunar New Year gift. Using traditional cloisonné techniques, the design fused cultural heritage with modern style.
With only 5,000 units available, the set sold out almost immediately.
"It exceeded our expectations," Xia said, "but it also confirmed that we're heading in the right direction."
The pen, priced at 800 yuan, quickly became the best-selling item in its category on Tmall, signaling a renewed interest in cultural products.
The rejuvenation of the Hero Pen is not only about design, but also about cultivating new talent.
Xia acknowledges that revitalizing an old brand requires fresh ideas from both seasoned workers and younger generations.
"Whether it's updating the mindset of our veteran craftsmen or bringing in new blood, the key to our success is a continuous flow of creativity," Xia said.
Guan Bowen, a recent graduate who studied finance abroad, is one such example of Hero's next generation of leadership.
After returning to China, he joined the Hero Pen Factory, where he underwent rigorous training under Dong.
Over time, Guan gained experience in various departments, from finance to production, and is now one of the youngest deputy general managers at Hero.
"Working at a heritage brand like Hero has been a unique experience," Guan said. "There's a sense of responsibility to preserve the legacy while also pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve."
Hero has also partnered with the Shanghai Business and Tourism School to engage with students interested in creative industries.
By inviting students to tour the factory, learn about the brand's history and even assemble the pens, Hero is sparking curiosity among the next generation of designers.
"Visiting the factory gave us so many ideas. Could we make pens using redwood or bamboo? How about a line of pens designed specifically for women," said one of the students.
As the Hero Pen continues its journey of renewal, it remains focused on balancing its rich heritage with a forward-thinking approach.
"The fusion of cultural heritage and modern trends is what keeps us relevant," Xia said.
The brand's success with cross-industry collaborations and limited-edition products proves that even a century-old brand can stay current in a rapidly changing market.
"As long as we keep listening to our consumers and staying true to our craftsmanship, Hero will continue to be a part of people's lives for many years to come," Dong said.
The Hero Pen is no longer just a tool for writing – it's a cultural artifact, a collector's item and a symbol of Chinese craftsmanship. As it moves forward, Hero's blend of tradition and innovation will ensure that this iconic brand continues to inspire future generations, according to the group.