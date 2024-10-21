Legendary Hero Pen revives craftmanship and embraces new trends

The Hero Pen, a beloved Chinese brand with a nearly 100-year history, has been writing its comeback story in the world of fine writing instruments.

The Hero Pen, a beloved Chinese brand with a nearly 100-year history, has been writing its comeback story in the world of fine writing instruments. Once a household name in China, known for its durable and reliable pens, the company is now reinventing itself to adapt to new market demands. With sales reaching 250 million yuan (US$35.4 million) annually through distributors and topping the sales charts on Tmall's Double 11 shopping festival, the Hero brand is making resurgence by combining its classic craftsmanship with modern innovations. The company's journey toward revitalization includes collaborations with international brands such as Swarovski and Avatr cars, launching high-end joint products that appeal to a young, sophisticated audience.

Dedication to craftsmanship These efforts have reignited the childhood memories of many Chinese people who fondly recall owning a Hero pen during their school days. One key to Hero's enduring success is its dedication to craftsmanship. "A pen's nib is its heart," said Dong Wenbin, deputy general manager of Shanghai Hero Group, who began his career as a technical expert at the Hero Pen Factory. The nib, along with the feed and inner section, forms the essential components of a fountain pen's writing experience. Dong emphasized that the smoothness of the nib is critical and its success depends on the iridium tip's shape and the precision of the manufacturing process. The factory employed precise techniques in slitting, electrolysis, assembly and polishing to ensure smooth ink flow while maintaining the sharp angles needed for Chinese calligraphy, according to Dong. Craftsman Liu Genmin is a perfect example of this dedication to quality. Liu played a crucial role in producing the commemorative gold pens used by Chinese and British leaders to sign documents during the return of Hong Kong to China in 1997. Without the help of modern automated machinery, Liu had to rely on traditional handcraft techniques to create the pen's intricate design manually. "Whether it was attaching the iridium tip, grinding the nib, or cutting the ink flow slit, it was like embroidering on a tiny metal surface," Liu said. He damaged five sets of templates and over 100 nibs during the production process. Eventually, his efforts paid off and the 18K gold commemorative pens were completed to wide acclaim. Liu's achievement not only highlights the expertise of Hero's craftsmen but also showcases the confidence of China's manufacturing sector. "Without skilled hands, no machine can bring art to life," Liu said. The Hero Pen is more than just a writing instrument, but is also a symbol of Chinese culture and pride. In traditional Chinese culture, respect for the pen has endured through history. A pen not only captures the world but also reflects a deep love for the nation and a resilient spirit. The pen has become a symbol of strength, which can be seen in Hero Pen's generational development. In the 1950s, when the newly founded People's Republic of China sought to develop its own manufacturing capabilities, American Parker pens dominated the global market. It led to the "Hero vs. Parker" campaign, spearheaded by Tang Diyin, a National People's Congress representative and a leader at the Hero Pen Factory. The campaign aimed to create a pen that could rival the quality of Parker. The entire factory worked together, identifying 11 areas for improvement and setting corresponding goals to surpass them. After more than 80 failed attempts, the Hero 100 pen was launched in October 1958. Its name was symbolic: the number "100" represented not only the goal of achieving 100 percent parity with Parker pens but also a promise to meet national quality standards. Subsequent tests by the former Ministry of Light Industry revealed that the Hero 100 actually outperformed the Parker 51 in several areas, including nib smoothness, ink flow and durability. The accomplishment solidified the Hero pen's status as a national icon. Shanghai Tianma Film Studio produced a movie titled "A Hero to catch up with Parker" in 1958 to chronicle the achievement.