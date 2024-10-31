Yangpu riverside: a catalyst for urban change and community engagement

The revitalization of Yangpu Riverside has transformed it into a model public space, fusing historical industrial relics with contemporary amenities to foster an inclusive, sustainable, and engaging urban environment for both residents and visitors.

In November 2019, President Xi Jinping visited the riverside and emphasized the concept of "people's city." Over the course of five years, the region has added numerous spots that blend industrial aesthetics with Shanghai's charm, while also increasing public services.

One such example is the Yangpu Power Plant's water purification pool, which has become a "zero-carbon" themed café named "One Step Coffee."

A lightweight roof arching over the relic preserves the original structure's foundations, massive circular base and beam structures. The Ash Bucket Art Space, which hosts various cultural events, has transformed old coal silos. French and Chinese artists presented a "zero-carbon" concert at the space in June to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The art space used its photovoltaic and energy storage systems to provide electricity. The approach highlighted the venue's commitment to clean and green energy. The former high-carbon emitting thermal power plant is now an ecological and artistic riverside landmark. It embodies the low-carbon concept of urban space transformation.

The transformation of these industrial relics into functional public spaces highlights the innovative approach taken by the Yangpu District government.

In the southern section of the riverside, the People's House stands on the site of the century-old China Import & Export Lumber Co, dating back to 1902. Despite being less than 20 square meters, it offers a variety of services, including spaces for rest, reading, interaction, and direct channels for public feedback.

Along the riverbank, 10 community service stations, spaced every 800 meters, serve as hubs for public engagement. These stations provide essential amenities and platforms for residents to voice their opinions and suggestions directly to local officials. Citizens' suggestions have led to improvements.

For instance, after residents suggested they needed quick access to water while strolling along the riverbank, the city installed drinking water machines. The adjustable machines cater to both adults and children, according to Dai Ying, Party secretary of the nearby Guanghang Residential Community of Daqiao Subdistrict.

Accessibility improvements have ensured inclusivity. Wang Ting, the chairwoman of the Yangpu District Association for the Disabled, praised the wheelchair-friendly facilities installed throughout the 5.5-kilometer stretch of the riverside. From accessible parking to signage and ramps, each improvement was designed with user needs in mind, said Wang.

Family-friendly changes have also been implemented. Dong Qianchang, a student at Tongji Junior High School, regularly visits the "Green Hill" complex – a former tobacco warehouse – with his family, enjoying the various activities offered there.

"I've been participating in various public events here since I was six years old," said Dong.

The Women's Federation of Yangpu District reported that the complex has hosted over 3,000 offline and online events, serving more than 60,000 participants. Qian Liang, deputy party secretary of the Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment Development Group, said the goal is to create an environment that pleases visitors and residents alike.

To further this aim, the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall will open in the coming days, using advanced digital displays to illustrate the concept of the people's city and its implementation in Shanghai. The exhibition hall features five thematic zones with 25 specialized exhibits, providing a comprehensive overview of the progress and future vision for the area.

"The transformation of the riverside from an industrial area to a vibrant public space embodies the principle that cities should be built for the people, by the people," said Qian.

The district government claims the riverside will exemplify how historical preservation and modern urban design can coexist, serving as both a testament to the past and a blueprint for the future through ongoing innovation and community involvement.