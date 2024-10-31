A cultural and ecological landmark by the riverbank

Yangpu is revitalizing its industrial waterfront into a vibrant public space, blending history, culture and environmental sustainability to create a new urban hub.

Yangpu District, once an industrial powerhouse on Shanghai's waterfront, is undergoing a significant transformation into a vibrant urban community. The district's commitment to creating a "people-centered" urban environment has led to the development of extensive parks, walking and cycling paths, and cultural sites, breathing new life into an area once dominated by factories and warehouses. Visitors to Yangpu's southern waterfront can now enjoy a 5,886-meter walking path, a 5,631-meter running track, and a 5,394-meter cycling lane. These recreational spaces cater to joggers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The integration of these paths reflects Yangpu's commitment to creating an inclusive environment where people feel respected and valued. The transformation of Yangpu's waterfront is part of a larger urban renewal project aimed at using the district's best resources to benefit the public. The goal is to leave more green and public spaces for residents, making every corner of the waterfront a place worth visiting.

A 'cultural show belt' Once an "industrial rust belt," the area is now a "cultural show belt," serving as a model for people-centered urban development. The ecological benefits of this transformation are evident. Yangpu's waterfront now boasts 216,000 square meters of green public spaces, equivalent to about 30 football pitches. The improved environment has attracted a variety of wildlife, including 44 species of birds and more than 380 species of insects. These developments demonstrate the district's dedication to environmental preservation and sustainability, turning once-polluted industrial zones into green oases where nature and people can thrive together. While the district is embracing nature, it is also preserving its industrial heritage. The area's rich history is reflected in the careful restoration of historical structures. The Yangshupu Water Plant, built in 1883, now features a 535-meter wooden walkway that allows visitors to explore the site while preserving its original architecture. The plant's historical elements have been maintained, offering a glimpse into the past while creating a space for new activities. Another example is the former tobacco machinery warehouse, which has been transformed into a multi-level garden known as Green Hill. The popular destination features viewing platforms, offering panoramic views of the waterfront and city skyline. It has quickly become a favorite spot for young people, drawn to its blend of historical charm and modern design. Yangpu's industrial past is also celebrated at the Shanghai International Fashion Center, housed in the former No. 17 Cotton Textile Factory. The venue now attracts fashion enthusiasts and designers, transforming a symbol of old industry into a hub for modern creativity.

Ti Gong

Similarly, the former Shanghai Soap Factory, once the largest in East Asia, has been repurposed into a cafe where visitors can learn about the history of soap-making in a creatively designed space. Yangpu has also established educational spaces that promote the district's people-centered development philosophy. The old China Import & Export Lumber Co is now the Shanghai People's City Practice Hall, a public exhibition space dedicated to exploring innovative urban practices. Yangpu's waterfront was awarded the status of a "National Demonstration Area for Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization" in January 2024 by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration. The designation highlights the district's successful blend of industrial heritage preservation and modern innovation, making it a model for other cities across the country. The district has also become a stage for a variety of artistic performances and events. In November 2022, the ancient ship "Yangtze Estuary No. 2" was brought to No. 1 Dock at the former Shanghai Shipyard, where it will become part of the Shanghai Museum's North Branch. In November 2023, the newly renovated Wing On Wharf, another historical site, opened as the WorldSkills Museum. It is the world's first museum dedicated to global skills development, featuring over 2,000 artifacts from 39 countries. The museum showcases the history and importance of craftsmanship, making it a global hub for learning about trades and skills.

Ti Gong

Yangpu's waterfront has also become a center for music and art festivals, bringing life and energy to public spaces. Starting in 2023, the district began hosting the "Listen to the River Tides" cultural festival, a series of music events held along the riverside. These small, intimate performances combine traditional Chinese music with contemporary genres, providing a peaceful soundtrack for those strolling along the waterfront. Yangpu's cultural life extends beyond large events. The district has also embraced community education, with initiatives such as citizen night schools, where residents can take evening classes on a variety of subjects. These schools offer courses in traditional arts like calligraphy and painting, as well as modern skills like street dancing and ukulele playing. The program, which takes place at 15 sites throughout the district, has become especially popular among young professionals looking for creative ways to spend their evenings after work. The district's commitment to making culture accessible is also evident in the renovation of the YOUNG Theater. Originally the Yangpu Grand Theater, this space was reopened in September 2022 and now hosts a variety of performances. To encourage more residents to attend, the theater introduced a "blind box" ticketing program, offering discounted tickets for various performances. The initiative has made the arts more accessible to the public, allowing more people to experience live theater.

Ti Gong