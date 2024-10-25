Lingang Jiading Sci-tech City to open its first phase in Q4

The first phase of the Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City has completed construction after three years, and is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Located in the Shanghai Hongqiao International Open Hub, the project covers 78 mu (5.2 hectares) with a total construction area of 230,000 square meters. The city features offices, sci-tech R&D centers and corporate headquarters, with 14 buildings already completed.

Centered on the theme of “Life and Technology,” the project focuses on three key industries, namely life and health, smart manufacturing and online new economy.

To attract top-tier companies and foster industry clusters, a comprehensive service system has been launched. It aims to offer one-stop services from registration to operation and supports companies with five functional platforms for intellectual property, finance in sci-tech innovation, industrial integration, commercial services and technology incubation. Customized services are also available to meet each company’s specific needs.

Compared with other counterparts, the Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City places greater emphasis on supporting companies through its “funds plus base” and “sci-tech innovation plus industry” models, creating platforms to assist tech R&D companies with urgent funding needs.

So far, it has already attracted leading companies from various sectors.