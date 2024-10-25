Women can earn self-value through entrepreneurship

Xue Fang, who runs the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel, has created unique parent-child travel tours that educate, entertain, and help families bond.

The recent trend of parent-child study tours has led to a new wave of tourism consumption. Xue Fang, who runs the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel, has been actively creating unique parent-child travel products that provide families with educational, fun and bonding travel experiences. Xue’s entrepreneurial journey stemmed from a simple and pure desire when parents travel with children during vacations: “Where to go? What to do? Who to play with?” In 2013, when Xue moved to Jiading New City, her kindergartener son Youyou struggled with very few playmates. As a professional from the tourism industry, Xue realized that traditional travel models could no longer meet families’ needs for deep experiences and growing up together. Thus, a thought quietly germinated in her mind: the creation of a platform dedicated to parent-child educational travel, where children could find playmates while learning and growing in broader, real-world social and natural environments. In 2017, during the early stages of her startup, Xue faced multiple challenges, including a lack of funding and low market recognition. But She didn’t back down, seeing challenges as opportunities for growth.

“Never underestimate a mother’s determination. More importantly, I’m not fighting alone!” Xue said. The doodle in the brand logo of the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel was created by her son, Youyou, adding unique emotional value to the brand. “Female entrepreneurs, especially mothers, really need the support of their families and children. My son Youyou never misses any of the activities, helping out as a little assistant, and my husband also takes care of things at home so I can work without worry.” This support and encouragement from her family became a powerful driving force for Xue. Xue’s “extended family” has also supported her entrepreneurial journey. “During this process, the District Women’s Federation acted as my “extended family,” providing me with a lot of support in terms of policy guidance and resource connections,” Xue explained. In 2022, Xue won first place in the Jiading District Women’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition with her Yoyom Parent-Child Travel project. Currently, the project has developed and launched over a thousand travel routes, including long trips, short excursions, study tours, and charity educational trips. “We carefully plan and design each route, from the vast and magnificent Ulan Butong Grassland study tour to the warm and responsible charity education activities in the mountains of Guizhou Province, to bring unforgettable memories and experiences to families,” Xue said.

