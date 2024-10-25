Feature / District

Women can earn self-value through entrepreneurship

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Xue Fang, who runs the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel, has created unique parent-child travel tours that educate, entertain, and help families bond.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Women can earn self-value through entrepreneurship
Peng Xiaoyan

Xue Fang (left) leads a parent-child tour in the suburbs of Shanghai.

The recent trend of parent-child study tours has led to a new wave of tourism consumption.

Xue Fang, who runs the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel, has been actively creating unique parent-child travel products that provide families with educational, fun and bonding travel experiences.

Xue’s entrepreneurial journey stemmed from a simple and pure desire when parents travel with children during vacations: “Where to go? What to do? Who to play with?”

In 2013, when Xue moved to Jiading New City, her kindergartener son Youyou struggled with very few playmates. As a professional from the tourism industry, Xue realized that traditional travel models could no longer meet families’ needs for deep experiences and growing up together. Thus, a thought quietly germinated in her mind: the creation of a platform dedicated to parent-child educational travel, where children could find playmates while learning and growing in broader, real-world social and natural environments.

In 2017, during the early stages of her startup, Xue faced multiple challenges, including a lack of funding and low market recognition. But She didn’t back down, seeing challenges as opportunities for growth.

Women can earn self-value through entrepreneurship
Peng Xiaoyan

Xue’s son, Youyou, created the logo for the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel.

“Never underestimate a mother’s determination. More importantly, I’m not fighting alone!” Xue said. The doodle in the brand logo of the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel was created by her son, Youyou, adding unique emotional value to the brand.

“Female entrepreneurs, especially mothers, really need the support of their families and children. My son Youyou never misses any of the activities, helping out as a little assistant, and my husband also takes care of things at home so I can work without worry.”

This support and encouragement from her family became a powerful driving force for Xue.

Xue’s “extended family” has also supported her entrepreneurial journey.

“During this process, the District Women’s Federation acted as my “extended family,” providing me with a lot of support in terms of policy guidance and resource connections,” Xue explained.

In 2022, Xue won first place in the Jiading District Women’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition with her Yoyom Parent-Child Travel project.

Currently, the project has developed and launched over a thousand travel routes, including long trips, short excursions, study tours, and charity educational trips.

“We carefully plan and design each route, from the vast and magnificent Ulan Butong Grassland study tour to the warm and responsible charity education activities in the mountains of Guizhou Province, to bring unforgettable memories and experiences to families,” Xue said.

Women can earn self-value through entrepreneurship
Peng Xiaoyan

An all-female team at work

Nearly all the core team members and study tour leaders are women. Under Xue’s leadership, Yoyom Parent-Child Travel has built a strong female team. Xue believes that the strength of a female team lies in their ability to understand families’ needs and design activities that are both educational and fun.

“Our team members are great at communicating with children, and as mothers, they naturally give kids a sense of security. When traveling, they serve not only as teachers but also as second moms,” Xue said.

Almost half of Xue’s clients were from Jiading.

“I also aim to enhance the local offerings by adding more featured travel routes, such as exploring Jiading’s historic alleyways, experiencing Xuhang straw weaving, and savoring xiaolongbao (small steamed buns) in Nanxiang,” Xue said. “My goal is to attract more tourists to Jiading and help them appreciate its rich history and culture through these unique experiences.”

Xue met several full-time mothers on study tours. She noticed that many of these mothers wanted to use their skills to help society while raising their families.

“Many moms have privately shared their envy, noting that I have a career I love and am passionate about,” Xue said.

Xue would like to use the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel resources to help full-time moms understand their self-worth.

“By joining in the Yoyom Parent-Child Travel experiences, I hope more women will boldly pursue their aspirations and vocations, allowing them to shine brightly,” she said.

She also expressed her desire to help skilled mothers participate in study tours as partners or staff through training and guidance.

This initiative aims to reduce employment pressure on full-time moms, provide them with financial independence, and offer a sense of accomplishment from balancing family and profession.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     