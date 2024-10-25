﻿
Feature / District

Yongan Pagoda reopens, showcasing traditional splendor, local landmarks

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
After several years of restoration, Yongan Pagoda reopened to the public on September 29, attracting citizens and tourists during the National Day holiday.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Yongan Pagoda reopens, showcasing traditional splendor, local landmarks
Yang Yujie

Climbing Yongan Pagoda offers a panoramic view of the charming Anting Old Street.

On September 29, Yongan Pagoda on Anting Old Street reopened to the public following years of repair, attracting many visitors during the National Day Holiday.

Wu Dan, a resident of Anting Town, said: “I used to come here often. Seeing it beautifully restored now makes me very happy, so I brought my child along today.”

Built in August 2003, the pagoda is 56.88 meters tall and has nine floors and six facades. Together with the Bodhi Temple, Yansi Bridge, and two rivers, it jointly constitute the cultural landmarks of Anting Town.

The windchimes adorning the pagoda, the excellent wood carvings, and the corridor eaves all exude a charming and gorgeous aura.

Featuring bronze treasures, Burmese jade carvings, camphor wood carvings and pure-colored nanmu wood carvings, the Yongan Pagoda’s interior is spectacular, all showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.

Among these, the bronze carving of the 24 Filial Piety Pictures on the ground level is particularly remarkable. It depicts hundreds of figures in diverse sizes and poses.

Visitors can find bamboo carvings of poems about local customs on the pagoda’s fourth floor, which combine the disciplines of calligraphy, painting, poetry, writing and printing.

The bronze carving on the fifth level depicts major landmarks in Anting Town, including Shanghai International Circuit and Anting Old Street.

If you go:

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am–11am, 1pm-4pm

Address: 788 Anting Old Street

Admission: 20 yuan (Reservation is required and can be made via the WeChat account of 汽车城文旅)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai International Circuit
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     