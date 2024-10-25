Yongan Pagoda reopens, showcasing traditional splendor, local landmarks

On September 29, Yongan Pagoda on Anting Old Street reopened to the public following years of repair, attracting many visitors during the National Day Holiday.

Wu Dan, a resident of Anting Town, said: “I used to come here often. Seeing it beautifully restored now makes me very happy, so I brought my child along today.”

Built in August 2003, the pagoda is 56.88 meters tall and has nine floors and six facades. Together with the Bodhi Temple, Yansi Bridge, and two rivers, it jointly constitute the cultural landmarks of Anting Town.

The windchimes adorning the pagoda, the excellent wood carvings, and the corridor eaves all exude a charming and gorgeous aura.

Featuring bronze treasures, Burmese jade carvings, camphor wood carvings and pure-colored nanmu wood carvings, the Yongan Pagoda’s interior is spectacular, all showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.

Among these, the bronze carving of the 24 Filial Piety Pictures on the ground level is particularly remarkable. It depicts hundreds of figures in diverse sizes and poses.

Visitors can find bamboo carvings of poems about local customs on the pagoda’s fourth floor, which combine the disciplines of calligraphy, painting, poetry, writing and printing.

The bronze carving on the fifth level depicts major landmarks in Anting Town, including Shanghai International Circuit and Anting Old Street.