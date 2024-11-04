Putuo District showcases strength at 7th CIIE

Putuo District is showcasing its economic potential and partnership opportunities at the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

This year’s CIIE, which takes place again at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, highlights China’s increasing openness to the global market.

In the past six CIIEs, the Putuo trading group recorded a total intended transaction amount of US$3.15 billion, demonstrating its significant role in the district’s open economy.

The success of the previous CIIEs reflects the dedication of the Putuo service assurance team and the trading group members.

During the 6th CIIE, the service capabilities of Putuo were notably enhanced, contributing to the overall goal of making improvement at the event each year. A total of 845 companies in Putuo registered for participation, with 3,222 individuals attending, which far surpassed the numbers at the prior event.

The intended procurement amount reached US$680 million, marking a 2.3 percent increase from the previous year. The order completion rate for the 6th CIIE hit 100 percent by the end of September.

For the ongoing CIIE, 722 companies and 3,418 participants from Putuo have registered. The increase in attendees reflects the district’s commitment to optimizing services for its exhibitors, effectively showcasing Putuo’s capabilities, according to the the district government.

The CIIE has become a vital platform, illustrating foreign companies’ confidence in the Chinese market.

Schneider Electric, which has participated in all six CIIEs, has expanded its exhibition presence.

The company reported that not only has its booth size grown each year, but the range of products and solutions presented has also diversified.

The collaboration opportunities have also broadened, with partners from various sectors establishing deeper relationships, moving from hardware and software into services and consulting, a company official said.

Among the foreign exhibitors at the 7th CIIE, 26 enterprises are from Putuo. These companies cover a wide array of sectors, including technology equipment, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and agricultural products, service trade, and consumer goods.

Additionally, Putuo will host an investment promotion event at the CIIE. The event will highlight new product launches and reveal the Putuo white paper on the foreign investment environment, showcasing the district’s ongoing efforts to attract global partners.

The aim of these initiatives is to expand high-quality development and enhance the spillover effects of the CIIE for the region. By fostering international partnerships, Putuo seeks to strengthen its economic ties globally and continue its trajectory of growth in the open economy, according to the district government.