Lingang Exhibition Area showcases international cooperation at CIIE

After its debut at the sixth China International Import Expo, the entirely new "Lingang Exhibition Area" joins with nearly 70 foreign-funded enterprises to participate in the CIIE this year, focusing on new quality productivity, building a bridge of innovation, and paving the way for cooperation.



This year, the Lingang Exhibition Area remains located in the prime position of the main tour route of the "Technical Equipment Area," which is among the most eye-catching exhibition halls of the CIIE.

The exhibition area covers an area of 2,700 square meters, with about 70 companies participating, from nearly 20 countries and regions. The exhibits cover all aspects of new quality productivity, from artificial intelligence to new energy vehicles, from financial technology to science and technology innovation services, showcasing the complete industrial system and perfect industrial ecology of Lingang.

The Lingang Exhibition Area will consist of four parts – the Lingang Special Area Theme Hall, Institutional Cooperation Zone, Enterprise Independent Exhibition Zone and Interactive Experience Zone.

Among these, the Lingang Special Area Theme Hall will be the highlight, featuring a replica of the iconic landmark "Dishui Lake Financial Bay · Ring of Glory." This hall will showcase Lingang's achievements in fostering high-level institutional innovation, an efficient business environment, and a quality service system. Visitors can explore cutting-edge developments in cross-border data, finance, service trade, healthcare and international scientific and technological collaboration.

The Institutional Cooperation Zone will bring together international enterprises represented by Lingang Group's "sister park" Hong Kong Cyberport and renowned businesses and organizations, including Founders Global Venture, Gala S.P.A from Italy, Japan's Mizuho Financial Group, the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and the Benelux Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, foreign-invested enterprises highlighting 40 years of technological development in Lingang's Caohejing Hi-tech Park will be featured, embodying the characteristics of new quality productivity across various industries.

Twelve foreign-funded enterprises from Lingang Group industrial parks will showcase their latest achievements in developing new quality productivity in the Independent Exhibition Area, such as hydrogen engines, automotive radar, aviation five axis machine tools, marine LNG equipment and a batch of new products representing the level of Lingang industry.

Located at the entrance of the exhibition area, the Interactive Experience Zone will include intelligent robotic products from multiple enterprises within the industry parks in Lingang, offering visitors an exciting and innovative interactive experience.

Works such as Lamborghini Speed Illusion concept car, SoftBank Robotics's bipedal humanoid robot NAO, and intelligent humanoid robot Pepper will be exhibited here, bringing visitors a novel experience.

The main venue of the Lingang Exhibition Area will organize 20 onsite activities during the CIIE period. Through various forms such as investment promotion, contract signing and exhibition release, it will fully leverage the advantages of exhibitor resource aggregation and the function of promoting exhibitions through meetings, further highlighting the four major platforms of the CIIE, including international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchange, and open cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Lingang Special Area International Investment Development Co, Ltd was established to boost the further development of the special area. Enterprises, both domestic and international, are welcome to inquire via the hotline at 021-5828-60223.