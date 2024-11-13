'Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek' brand becomes a new cultural icon for Putuo

The "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek" cultural brand is redefining the identity of Putuo District by blending its rich history with innovative design.

Launched by the Shanghai Changfeng Cultural Tourism Development Co, the initiative celebrates the unique characteristics of the 21-kilometer stretch of the creek that runs through the district.

By creating a diverse array of products that reflect the creek's ecological beauty and the spirit of the local community, the brand aims to foster a deeper connection between residents and their cultural heritage.

Through engaging designs and dynamic cultural activities, the brand has become a significant cultural symbol for Putuo.

Suzhou Creek is a 125-kilometer waterway that originates in Taihu Lake in neighboring Jiangsu Province and winds through the cities of Suzhou, Kunshan and Shanghai before finally emptying into the Huangpu River at the West Bund.

Since Shanghai opened its port to the world in 1843, the creek has been the backdrop for dramatic watersheds in the city's history. It was the scene of wartime suffering and the birthplace of China's earliest national industries.

Beginning in the first decade of the 20th century, Chinese entrepreneurs built national industries, including textiles, flour, beer, minting and printing, along the most zigzagged section of the creek, known as the "18 Bays."

In Putuo, the 21-kilometer section of the creek represents the longest and half the waterfront of Shanghai's urban area. The distance inspired the name "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek."

The company, known as the Changfeng Culture and Tourism, has assembled a creative and efficient team dedicated to exploring and sharing the rich cultural heritage of Putuo.

Under their development, the brand features unique cultural products that blend Putuo's natural scenery with its historical significance. They also illustrate the creek's past and vitality to promote a diverse cultural economy along the waterfront.

"The flowing water brings together many elements along the banks," said Zhang Yi, brand manager of the company. "This creates the charm of the waterfront economy, which inspires our creative designs."

"Each product reflects the vibrant essence of the river," he added.

The brand's logo features "BMSH," derived from the Chinese pronunciation of the "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek."

The simple and recognizable design can be transformed into various product forms, symbolizing the brand's energy and creativity, according to the company.

The puzzle design, "Crown of Suzhou Creek," reflects recent creekside urban landmarks developed in sectors like finance and technology, which has enhanced the advantages of the waterfront space.

Putuo aims to use the brand to tell the story of its land, showcasing the wisdom and strength of its people, the district government said. The brand has thus far launched nearly 70 creative products across 10 categories, including stationery, electronics and home goods.