Cafe in rice fields a new landmark for city dwellers

As you walk from Liankang Road to the entrance of Xiangyue Huating, you'll come across a charming, traditional Chinese building with black tiles and white walls.

As you walk from Liankang Road to the entrance of Xiangyue Huating (an agricultural and tourism integration development), you’ll come across a charming, traditional Chinese building with black tiles and white walls.

Li Pin

Surrounded by vast rice fields, the One Step Garden Cafe is one of the most popular spots in Huating Town during weekends and holidays. Its unique location not only makes the cafe a picturesque scene but also adds an artistic and romantic touch to the serene farmland. In recent years, Huating Town in Jiading District has been transforming under the rural revitalization strategy. Increasingly, rural areas are sprouting new accommodations, boutique hotels and specialty cafes nestled amid fields and flower patches. These endeavors bring a lively atmosphere to the countryside, and present rural beauty and tranquility in a fresh way. Upon entering the One Step Garden Cafe, visitors are greeted by thoughtful design elements spread across 1,600 square meters.

Li Pin

The cafe features three large floor-to-ceiling glass walls, allowing guests in every corner to enjoy the expansive views of the surrounding rice fields. The flexible layout, free from restrictive walls, includes a central Chinese-style courtyard, a greenhouse garden, and vast fields and woodland areas. Many guests choose to sit outdoors or by the windows, enjoying their coffee as they soak in the tranquil beauty of the rural landscape. In front of the cafe are rice fields, while behind it are vegetable greenhouses. Why was this cafe placed amid the rice fields? According to Xiao Shaowen, the cafe manager, the charming rural ecological environment perfectly aligns with One Step Garden Cafe’s philosophy of harmonizing nature and culture. “Here, people can fully appreciate the enchanting countryside scenery,” Xiao said. “Nearby, we have shimmering lakes, and our cafe features a greenhouse garden, all contributing to a stunning landscape.” Since the cafe’s opening on October 26, it had attracted more than 3,000 visitors in two weeks, and the garden has topped the coffee hotspots list in Jiading on a major food review and lifestyle platform. Nestled among rice fields, the venue is an innovative upgrade of the original Xiangyue Huating Agricultural Exhibition Center, preserving its agricultural essence while adding an artistic and natural touch. According to Zhang Mengxiang, partner of One Step Garden, a local lifestyle brand whose businesses encompass F&B, culture and educational training, the building’s existing architectural structure underwent minimal changes during renovation so as to retain its authentic charm and seamlessly integrate with the surrounding landscape. Visitors are instantly greeted by panoramic views of verdant rice fields and lush greenery upon entry, creating an immersive experience in nature.

Li Pin