ZKH rated as innovator in supply chain management

ZKH was also rated as one of the 2024 Shanghai supply chain innovation and application excellent cases. It has become one of the representative enterprises in the country's supply chain industry with innovative achievements, successful models and experience.

Qingpu-based ZKH Industrial Supply Co has recently been selected among the third group of "National Demonstration Enterprises for Supply Chain Innovation and Application" by eight government departments as China steps up efforts to develop national demonstration cities and companies for supply chain innovation.

ZKH is a digital industrial product service platform committed to providing clients with "one-stop" industrial supply procurement and management services, thus achieving transparency, efficiency, and cost reduction in the industrial product supply chain.

On December 15, 2023, ZKH went public on the New York Stock Exchange, becoming "the first Chinese MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) company to go public in the United States."

"Compared with consumer goods, industrial supplies have higher technical requirements and also have high management costs and difficulties in digital transformation," said Chen Long, chairman of ZKH.

"Based on these difficulties, ZKH actively lays out the industrial supply chain, creating a 'digital industrial supply platform' and using digital management tools and IoT technology to achieve digital transformation of the entire supply chain from procurement to manufacturing and delivery," Chen said. "At the same time, it has built its own warehousing and logistics system across the country, providing warehousing, logistics, and on-site delivery services that are more suitable for industrial supplies and have lower costs."

ZKH has now built 32 central warehouses and 96 service center warehouses nationwide, focusing on building a delivery network that covers the "last mile" across the country.

In April, ZKH built its first smart warehouse in Liantang Town, Qingpu District.