Qingpu inks two foreign-funded projects at the city's annual investment promotion conference

During the 7th China International Import Expo, the Invest in China – 2024 Shanghai City Investment Promotion Conference was held on November 6 with Qingpu District inking two foreign-funded projects with Deltahealth Hospital Shanghai and curtain wall maker Meite.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Shanghai government, the conference took place at the Grand Halls by the Huangpu River.

It showcased and promoted Shanghai's policies to improve market access and development opportunities, welcoming more companies and talent to visit and invest in Shanghai and China.

On-site signings were held for 23 foreign-funded projects in 13 districts of Shanghai covering the biomedicine, high-end equipment, advanced materials, fashion, as well as the green and low-carbon sectors.

Deltahealth Hospital Shanghai, located in Xujing Town, is a comprehensive medical facility specializing in cardiovascular diseases. It was established in 2008 with total investment of US$856.5 million and registered capital of US$285.5 million. The hospital officially opened in September 2016 and was included in the Shanghai medical insurance network in 2018.

In the first half of 2024, Swire Group acquired a controlling stake in Deltahealth Hospital and will continue to increase investment.

Singaporean company Meite International Pte Ltd will invest and establish a new curtain wall manufacturing company in the Qingpu Industrial Zone.

With a total investment of US$20 million, it will mainly be engaged in the research, development, and production of the new generation of green and intelligent curtain wall products, and become the company's headquarters in China.

It will also serve as a place that includes an international technology exchange center, an intelligent manufacturing center, and the Sino-Singapore Green Building Alliance Service Center, according to the district government.

A series of major events such as the CIIE and initiatives like the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, Hongqiao International Open Hub, and "new cities" construction have been driving Qingpu's growth. The suburban district remains committed to creating an ecosystem that empowers the industrial and innovation chains. This commitment includes supporting international investment in areas such as industrial development platforms, demonstration scenario applications, modern supply chain management, and cross-border e-commerce development.

In the past five years, Qingpu has attracted 1,214 newly established foreign-funded enterprises and registered 283 capital increase projects, along with 14 regional headquarters of multinational companies and 19 foreign-funded R&D centers. Foreign-funded companies have contributed 30 percent of the district's tax revenue, 40 percent of the above-scale industrial output value, and 50 percent of total imports and exports.

The district will continue to optimize its business environment, enrich policy tools, and improve direct service for companies. It will implement a combination of policies for foreign investment, foreign trade, exhibitions, and cross-border e-commerce in order to attract more investment and talent in the future.