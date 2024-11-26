Jinze hosts international windsurfing competition

The 2024 China iQFOiL Master International Tournament took place at the Jinwu Bandao Water Sports Base in Jinze Town in mid-November. It attracted around 150 participants from countries and regions such as France, Lithuania, and South Korea, marking the first high-level international windsurfing event in China this year.

Competitors chased each other on their windsurfing boards. The trails of the windsurfing boards crisscrossed, with splashes of waves, presenting a dynamic competitive scene. The audience’s applause and cheers from the sidelines even contributed to a stronger competitive atmosphere.

Lithuanian Rytis Jasiunas, who visited Shanghai for the first time, was deeply impressed by the excellent water conditions and rich watertown charm.

“The course design here is very professional, and the water area is vast, making it very suitable for hosting high-level windsurfing events,” Jasiunas said.

“The overall competitive level of participants is very high, and the competition is very intense, which makes me feel a great challenge,” he added. “The organizers have arranged activities such as ancient town tours and cultural experiences, which is very special.”

The competition took place between November 14 and 17 in Qingpu with three categories — professional, master and amateur.

Among them, the professional group attracted many top athletes, and the competition was fierce. The athletes came not only from the national team, but also included many who have won gold or silver in the Olympics and other international competitions.

“This is the charm of sports competition as we are all pursuing Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together,” said Lu Yunxiu who claimed the women’s windsurfer RS:X gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The competition provided a platform for cultural exchange between domestic and international athletes. Alongside the event, sports and cultural activities showcased the charm of Jiangnan water towns and traditional Chinese culture.