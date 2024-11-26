Art museum brings a fresh vibe to a village

The opening of a new art museum in Jinze Town has injected vitality into Qingpu’s rural culture and tourism industry and contributed to the transformation of the ancient town in Jiangnan which aspires to become a world-class center for research and innovation.

The Nanbei Art Museum, covering a site area of more than 1,600 square meters, stands on the rice fields with its distinctive shape and design blending in wonderfully with the surrounding pastoral landscape.

The museum is situated in Lianhu Village, the only village in Shanghai to be situated within a park. The village is in the center of the Qingxi Country Park.

The village’s cultural tourism business chain is now more comprehensive, which is a major reason behind the Nanbei Art Museum’s decision to locate in Lianhu.

The art museum opened its inaugural exhibition earlier this month. As its name “Nanbei” (meaning “South-North”) suggests, the exhibition, themed “From South to North, Growing Wild,” embraces the integration of north and south, as well as east and west. It achieves this by transcending geographical boundaries, allowing the graceful and delicate art of the south to converge with the bold and audacious art of the north.

The artifacts consist of calligraphy and paintings by Anhui calligraphers and painters. Artists based in Qingpu will be invited to Lu’an to display their works in the future as well.