﻿
Feature / District

Art museum brings a fresh vibe to a village

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
A new art museum in Jinze Town has injected vitality into Qingpu’s rural culture and tourism industry and contributed to the transformation of the ancient town.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Art museum brings a fresh vibe to a village

The opening of a new art museum in Jinze Town has injected vitality into Qingpu’s rural culture and tourism industry and contributed to the transformation of the ancient town in Jiangnan which aspires to become a world-class center for research and innovation.

The Nanbei Art Museum, covering a site area of more than 1,600 square meters, stands on the rice fields with its distinctive shape and design blending in wonderfully with the surrounding pastoral landscape.

The museum is situated in Lianhu Village, the only village in Shanghai to be situated within a park. The village is in the center of the Qingxi Country Park.

The village’s cultural tourism business chain is now more comprehensive, which is a major reason behind the Nanbei Art Museum’s decision to locate in Lianhu.

The art museum opened its inaugural exhibition earlier this month. As its name “Nanbei” (meaning “South-North”) suggests, the exhibition, themed “From South to North, Growing Wild,” embraces the integration of north and south, as well as east and west. It achieves this by transcending geographical boundaries, allowing the graceful and delicate art of the south to converge with the bold and audacious art of the north.

The artifacts consist of calligraphy and paintings by Anhui calligraphers and painters. Artists based in Qingpu will be invited to Lu’an to display their works in the future as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     