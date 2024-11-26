﻿
More star-rated homestays make the grade in Qingpu

  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Featuring a range of options from three to five stars, the homestays offer a welcome respite from city life that allows guests to unwind amidst natural scenery and rural charm.
The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism recently announced the second batch of homestays selected for the 2024 Shanghai star-rated rural homestay list, including several distinguished homestays in Qingpu.

Rongju Shagang Homestay in Shagang Village, Jinze Town, is in the picturesque countryside, surrounded by greenery, chirping birds and the fragrance of flowers, making it an ideal option for enjoying a peaceful and comfortable getaway.

Courtesy of Qingpu Culture and Tourism Administration

The courtyard at Rongju Shagang exudes a simple, rustic charm.

Qianyuan Houyuan, meaning “Front Yard and Back Yard,” is in Hemu Village, Zhaoxiang Town. Autumn and winter offer a perfect blend of elegance and enjoyment. You can relax in the “Front Yard” to soak up the sun’s warmth or explore the “Back Yard,” where you’ll find a small natural world with diverse landscapes and ample space for activities. Both are excellent options for enjoying pleasant moments with family and friends.

Xiangxia Homestay in Xiaojiang Village, Zhujiajiao Town, is a rural retreat nestled among rice fields and stunning scenery. The surroundings resemble a painting, with every inch exuding the essence of nature. The homestay features six rooms, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the beauty of rural life.

Located by Dalian Lake in Qingxi Country Park, the Green House Homestay promises beautiful scenery all year round, with vibrant vitality in spring, blooming flowers in summer, colorful leaves in autumn, and warm sunshine in winter. Each season has a different charm that makes people linger and not want to return home.

In addition to the five-star options, there’s the four-star Cenbu Maitian Homestay in Cenbu Village, Jinze Town. It features six warm and comfortable rooms and offers activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, cycling, camping, barbecues, bonfire parties, and jungle adventures.

In Daxin Village, Liantang Town, the three-star Big New chain hotels include Chunshu (Spring Tree), Qiushu (Autumn Tree) and Dongshu (Winter Tree).

Chunshu is a themed homestay where all the decor in public spaces and rooms is related to motorcycles. Qiushu is inspired by the “Emmy & GooRoo” animation, with each room featuring animated images and story elements, creating a fairytale atmosphere that delights children. Dongshu is themed around the “Mini Mind Warriors” IP, with rooms named after classic scenes like “Diamond Observatory” and “Sleep Aid Room.” The homestay also offers a variety of collectible souvenirs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
