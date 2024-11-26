Kezhi Garden hosts an operatic spectacle

The 2024 Haipai (Shanghai-style) Opera Fantasy was staged on November 16 at Kezhi Garden, an elegant Jiangnan-style garden in Zhujiajiao water town, providing the audience with a visual feast.

It brought together Chinese opera and cultural experts to pay tribute to the classics with performances in guofeng (China-chic) rock, electronic music and R&B.

As the gongs and drums rang out, Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun’s presentation began in front of a bamboo forest, stone bridge, pavilion and tower, providing an audio-visual feast that combined traditional and modern Eastern and Western musical elements.