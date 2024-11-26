﻿
Feature / District

Kezhi Garden hosts an operatic spectacle

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Kezhi Garden, an elegant Jiangnan-style garden in Zhujiajiao, hosted the 2024 Shanghai-style opera fantasy, a visual feast.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0

The 2024 Haipai (Shanghai-style) Opera Fantasy was staged on November 16 at Kezhi Garden, an elegant Jiangnan-style garden in Zhujiajiao water town, providing the audience with a visual feast.

It brought together Chinese opera and cultural experts to pay tribute to the classics with performances in guofeng (China-chic) rock, electronic music and R&B.

As the gongs and drums rang out, Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun’s presentation began in front of a bamboo forest, stone bridge, pavilion and tower, providing an audio-visual feast that combined traditional and modern Eastern and Western musical elements.

Kezhi Garden hosts an operatic spectacle
Tang Chun

Amidst the gongs and drums, Kunqu Opera performer Zhang Jun (third from left, front row) delivered an audio-visual feast that blended traditional and modern Eastern and Western musical elements at the opening of the 2024 “Most Jiangnan” guochao month.

The performance was a vivid exhibition of haipai culture, while the fantasy was a discussion with the world, kicking off the 2024 “Most Jiangnan” guochao month. It is the district’s most recent initiative to promote tourism through culture and to foster the integrated growth of culture, business and tourism through traditional Chinese opera.

Millions of people watched the opening ceremony live on Bilibili, the WeChat accounts of the Qingpu District government and the Qingpu Culture and Tourism Administration, among other online platforms.

Traditional Chinese opera performances will be staged during the month. At the Apo Tea House, you can hear the arias from the classics “The Peony Pavilion” and “The Story of the Jade Hairpin.” There will be pop-up performances in traditional sculling boats and along the Fangsheng Bridge.

The guochao month runs until December 8, offering a chance to experience Qingpu's autumn romance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhang Jun
Fangsheng Bridge
Zhujiajiao
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     