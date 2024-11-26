﻿
Feature / District

Vary's culinary delights cater to diverse palates

Vary's restaurant in Qingpu District allows visitors to experience the fusion of various cuisines while enjoying the distinct charm of the district.
Xu Zhe

Vary is a premium cafe with an artistic ambiance.

For many residents in Qingpu District, Vary’s coffee is part of their daily lives. The operator’s dedication and passion for coffee and food are evident in the villa that houses the outlet.

The enclosed and curved staircase will captivate you as you enter the property. Every detail displays the owner’s attention to beauty.

Grapefruit prawn salad and specialty lamb chops are among the cuisines available here, allowing visitors to experience the fusion of various cuisines.

“We independently designed the store, preserving the building’s original aesthetic while making appropriate modifications and adding creative design elements,” said Zhou Libo, the store’s manager.

“In addition, we have invited chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants to make cuisines from countries such as France, Spain, and Thailand to satisfy a variety of tastes. Next, we plan to create more diversified and delectable dishes.”

Vary is located on Caoyu Road and can hold a variety of events including team-building activities, family gatherings, flower arrangements and handcraft lessons, with guests learning about the stories and culture behind dishes, providing them with a wonderful dining experience.

In recent years, the high-quality development and optimization of Qingpu’s business environment have yielded significant benefits, laying the foundation for the success of the first-store economy and local brands.

Qingpu’s local businesses have been thriving by meeting diverse consumer demands through their distinct charm and unwavering efforts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhou Libo
