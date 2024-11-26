﻿
Feature / District

Bull Group's Shanghai headquarters in operation

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Company to leverage city's talent and innovation advantages and the Yangtze River Delta to become a model of collaboration in technology and industry development in the region.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-26       0
Bull Group's Shanghai headquarters in operation
Jiang Xingqiu

The Shanghai headquarters building of Bull Group

The Shanghai headquarters building of Bull Group was put into operation in Qingpu District in mid November.

The headquarters will rely on the national strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, combining the advantages of talent, capital, and information in Qingpu, to focus on the development of information technology and digital economy, artificial intelligence, life health, and green industries.

It will also undertake the research and development of strategic businesses such as smart lighting and new energy, as well as the operational functions of e-commerce and new retail. The headquarters will pool high-end technical and management talent, becoming the innovation and talent center for Bull Group in the Yangtze River Delta, and a pioneer in industrial innovation and cross-regional collaborative development within the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

To support educational innovation, high-level internationalization, and the cultivation of innovation talent, as well as university student entrepreneurship and innovation, Bull Group and the Shanghai Tongji University Education Development Foundation are to establish the Tongji University Bull Education Innovation Fund.

The two parties will promote the development and application of cutting-edge technologies in smart lighting.

Bull Group, a leading enterprise in the domestic civilian electrical industry, settled in the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in 2022.

In recent years, it has promoted strategic upgrades in smart ecology, new energy, and internationalization. The group plans to take the electrical connection business as its cornerstone, and new energy and smart electric lighting industries as the two major strategic businesses for long-term sustainable growth.

It will leverage the talent aggregation and industrial innovation advantages of Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta, explore international strategies, and aims to become a strong promoter and new model of collaboration in technology and industry development in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     