Bull Group's Shanghai headquarters in operation

The Shanghai headquarters building of Bull Group was put into operation in Qingpu District in mid November.

The headquarters will rely on the national strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, combining the advantages of talent, capital, and information in Qingpu, to focus on the development of information technology and digital economy, artificial intelligence, life health, and green industries.

It will also undertake the research and development of strategic businesses such as smart lighting and new energy, as well as the operational functions of e-commerce and new retail. The headquarters will pool high-end technical and management talent, becoming the innovation and talent center for Bull Group in the Yangtze River Delta, and a pioneer in industrial innovation and cross-regional collaborative development within the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

To support educational innovation, high-level internationalization, and the cultivation of innovation talent, as well as university student entrepreneurship and innovation, Bull Group and the Shanghai Tongji University Education Development Foundation are to establish the Tongji University Bull Education Innovation Fund.

The two parties will promote the development and application of cutting-edge technologies in smart lighting.

Bull Group, a leading enterprise in the domestic civilian electrical industry, settled in the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in 2022.

In recent years, it has promoted strategic upgrades in smart ecology, new energy, and internationalization. The group plans to take the electrical connection business as its cornerstone, and new energy and smart electric lighting industries as the two major strategic businesses for long-term sustainable growth.

It will leverage the talent aggregation and industrial innovation advantages of Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta, explore international strategies, and aims to become a strong promoter and new model of collaboration in technology and industry development in the region.