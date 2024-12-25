German businessman gets Magnolia Silver Award

The 2024 Shanghai Magnolia Awards were presented last month and Matthias Mross, vice president and CFO of KOSTAL Asia, was among those to receive the Silver Award.

KOSTAL Group is one of the world’s top 100 automotive parts suppliers. Since joining the management team of KOSTAL China in 2012, Mross has deeply rooted himself in Shanghai, using the city as a foundation to drive the company’s rapid growth in China and globally.

The company must not only promote the export of “Made in China” products but also showcase the strength of “Intelligent Manufacturing in China,” establishing China’s reputation and spreading Chinese standards, said Mross.

He firmly believes that for a company to achieve sustainable growth, it must tap overseas markets with cutting-edge products developed and produced domestically. He has led the company to invest an average of 60 million yuan (US$8.22 million) annually in technological upgrades. In 2023, KOSTAL was recognized as an Intelligent Factory in Shanghai.

In terms of expanding into overseas markets, Mross has leveraged KOSTAL’s resource advantages in Europe and North America, enabling around 60 percent of KOSTAL China’s products to be sold in international markets.

Over 12 years, sales have skyrocketed from 2 billion yuan to 12 billion yuan. Furthermore, Mross has spearheaded the development of various production and testing equipment at KOSTAL China that have been implemented in KOSTAL overseas factories. These initiatives not only demonstrate the strength of “Chinese R&D” and “Intelligent Manufacturing in China,” but also help build China’s reputation and promote its standards globally.

When asked about the key to business success, Mross said: “China has a well-established industrial chain and technical ecosystem, which provides us with valuable opportunities to explore the entire product lifecycle.”

In addition, Shanghai’s superior business environment and strong culture of innovation have been powerful drivers for his professional growth.

The Shanghai Magnolia Award is one of the city’s awards that honors and encourages foreign nationals who have made outstanding contributions to Shanghai’s economic development, social progress, and international exchanges.

For Mross, receiving the Magnolia Silver Award is not only a milestone in his professional career, but also a heartwarming moment to share and celebrate with his family. On the day of the award ceremony, he joyfully brought his daughters to the event, witnessing together this honorable moment in his life.

His daughters have grown up in Shanghai since they were young. It’s a great opportunity for them to grow up in a multicultural environment, like a melting pot. Compared to other countries, safety is a significant advantage, Mross said.